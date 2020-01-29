The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St., will host a five-course Valentine’s Day Candlelight Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, among the exhibits and aquariums in its Mississippi River Discovery Center.
The menu will include shrimp and avocado on cucumber caprese, with fresh basil and crostini; pear and mixed green salad, with toasted pecans and maple vinaigrette; smokey bacon and sweet corn chowder soup; Cabernet-braised short ribs on top of sour cream smashed red potatoes; and a shared dessert plate.
Vegetarian and gluten-free options also will be available. A glass of champagne and coffee will be complimentary. A cash bar will be available.
Staff-supervised programming will be provided for ages 1 year and older at the National River Center. The cost is $5 per child for museum members and $10 per child for non-members.
The cost is $55 per person. Groups are welcome. To register, visit www.rivermuseum.com/events or call 563-581-4986. Reservations will be taken through Monday, Feb. 3. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Payment is due at the time of the reservation.