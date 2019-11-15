GALENA, Ill. — At the Galena Center for the Arts, the main exhibit gallery is filled with marble, bronze and clay sculptures, oil and acrylic paintings, giclee prints, three-dimensional pieces, watercolors, colored pencil drawings, Western-influenced art, photography and beautiful pieces enhanced with Photoshop.
The media are different but the artist is the same — Galena resident Paul Chase, whose prolific work will be on display at the center through Saturday, Jan. 4. The exhibit opened on Friday, Nov. 1.
Carole Sullivan, the center’s executive director, said Chase always has been an avid supporter of the center.
“He’s been bringing his art here for at least four years, but this is the first time the center has exhibited his work on this scale,” she said.
“The diversity of his work is amazing,” Sullivan added. “It’s wonderful to celebrate him and his art.”
Growing up in the Madison, Wis., suburb of Sun Prairie, Chase, 72, remembers always having a passion for art.
“Even in grade school,” Chase said. “In fact, I would do art homework for kids. They would say, ‘Can you draw this little thing for me?’ and I would.”
That passion might be in his family’s DNA. Chase is a distant cousin of American artist Georgia O’Keeffe (1887-1986), whose paintings of flowers and desert landscapes are instantly recognizable. Known to the art world as the “mother of American modernism,” O’Keeffe also was a Sun Prairie native. She spent many of her productive years in New Mexico, where a museum bearing her name can be found in Santa Fe.
Despite his talent, Chase never took art classes in high school because he never considered that art could be a career. It was while taking architecture classes at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville that he realized making a living as an artist was plausible.
“Those classes taught me how to draw straight lines and how to be precise, but they also taught me that, yeah, it’s OK to be an artist,” Chase said.
The first pieces he sold were watercolors.
“I could dash those off in between classes, even lunch hour, at school,” he said. “Little houses, that kind of thing.”
A move to take art and art education classes at the University of Montana-Missoula inspired him to dip his paintbrush into the realm of western art. Rather than painting horses, cowboys or landscapes, something that Chase believed that painters like Frederic Remington and Charles Marion Russell already had done well — he chose to concentrate on the details of items like saddles and saddle blankets. The end result is art that is recognizable as western but with a unique twist — it shows the craftsmanship of another artist’s work.
While honing his artistic craft, Chase worked as an art instructor in Missoula and Wenatchee, Wash., for years before returning to the Midwest as a teacher at Jo Daviess Carroll Career Technical Education Academy in Elizabeth. Chase spent 30 years teaching art while continuing to produce and sell pieces as a working artist.
Some of Chase’s signature pieces include his guitar art. Guitars have made appearances in his paintings and as three-dimensional pieces, which use instruments as the focal point of a larger creation.
Chase said his interest in using guitars in his art began when he learned to play and joined his church’s band. This pastime inspired him to look for guitar art to add to his collection, but he found the supply of fine art featuring the instrument lacking. Naturally, he began to produce them.
Trips to Nashville fueled his imagination. During one such trek, he painted the hands of Jimi Hendrix on a guitar. On a whim, he put it up on his website for $5,000, then emailed a client from Scotland who had previously purchased another piece to let him know about the painting. The client bought it immediately at the asking price.
“I consider that one of my great successes,” Chase said. “I think the painting took me all of an hour to do.”
Chase also has done commissioned guitar pieces for Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney and John Michael Montgomery.
Some of his art on display in Santa Monica, Calif., caught the eye of Paisley’s wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The piece Chase did for the country music star featured a Fender Telecaster guitar, which he purchased from a Nashville music shop.
“I don’t think they believed me when I told them what I was going to do with it,” Chase said with a laugh.
He began experimenting with sculpting when he asked Vincent Monuments in Galena if he could have some of their marble scraps.
“I had to haul it with a truck,” he said. “It was a lot of marble.”
The cost for that first load of scrap was a carved marble bird requested by an employee of the company.
“That’s all she wanted when I asked her what I owed them,” Chase said.
Chase never spends a lot of time on one piece, which might be why he works in different media.
“I have talked to other artists who always begin and end, working daily, on the same piece. I can’t do that. That’s why I have paintings and stone. I get an idea and I’ll start chipping on the marble. After about 45 minutes, it’s boring,” he said. “So, I have an easel set up, and I go over and start working.”
He points to a painting with hundreds, if not thousands, of detailed cobblestone bricks.
“After a while, that gets boring, too. There are only so many bricks you can paint before it gets boring. I’m sort of hyperactive that way,” Chase said. “People ask me how long it takes (to complete a piece), and I have no idea. I work for an hour, go away, play golf, do something else, then come back to it.”
The Center is exhibiting a variety of Chase’s work, including his “red series” of paintings, which can be found on the lower level.
Chase has worked in just about every artistic medium, but recently began experimenting with portrait painting, something he hasn’t done before.
“I’ll dabble in that for a while, and see where it goes,” he said.
Visitors to the center will find one of his first portrait pieces, a self-portrait, in the lobby entrance.