Event: “Edgar Allan Poe’s Tales of Terror,” Live at Heritage Center B.I.T.E. Size Series
Time/date: 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Site: Babka Theatre, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 the day of the show for general public; $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show for alumni, military and veterans; $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show for children and students. Discounted subscriptions for B.I.T.E. Size Series events are available at $99 for general public; $81 for alumni, military and veterans; and $48 for children and students. Series subscriptions or single tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Synopsis
Dark tales and passions are illuminated by theatrical fire in this interactive performance of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Raven” and more. Punctuated with lively anecdotes about the author and his swift descent into madness, the performance also encompasses the humor and banter audiences have come to expect in Kane’s performances. The swift-paced, one-man show allows audience members to become active partners in creating the world of the play.
Tidbits
- The University of Dubuque Heritage Center will kick off season three of its B.I.T.E. Size Series with New York-based actor Joshua Kane in “Edgar Allan Poe’s Tales of Terror.”
- B.I.T.E. stands for Babka Intimate Theatre Experiences. This series showcases one-person or small-cast performances in the intimate setting of Heritage Center’s black box venue. With maximum capacity of about 200, Babka Theatre offers general admission and stadium-style seating.
- Kane is a classically trained actor who has studied with Stella Adler, Bobby Lewis, the National Shakespeare Conservatory and Marcel Marceau. He is a member of the Actors’ Equity Association and has toured internationally. Kane’s work as a voiceover actor can be heard on radio and television in spots for clients ranging from Pillsbury to the Central Intelligence Agency. His fascination with the old-time radio dramas of Orson Welles and Vincent Price inspired him to reinvent “Theatre of the Mind” for a new generation.
- A question-and-answer with Kane will follow the performance.