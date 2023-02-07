If your birthday is today: High energy and paying attention to detail will position yourself for success. Let the people you love do as they please, and you'll receive the same privilege. Practice peace and love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Explore the possibilities. Reaching out to people who offer a different perspective or way of doing things will give you the push you need.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't hide the past or live a lie. Face the truth and navigate your way to a better life and connections that won't disappoint you.
Recommended for you
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A financial opportunity is within reach. Refuse to let someone reap the rewards that belong to you. Truth and honesty are the cornerstones for reaching your destination.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Success is dependent on following through with a well-thought-out plan. Nothing will change in your favor unless you make an effort. Stop waiting and start doing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stay focused on what you are responsible for, and do your best to get ahead. Refuse to let anyone waste your time. Don't lend or borrow when working and saving are necessary.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Share ideas, set up a meeting with someone heading in a similar direction and do your best to make a good impression.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Talks will turn into something tangible. Listen and add your perspective. Don't take anyone's word as gospel; do the work yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Verify before passing information along. Overlook the defects of your loved ones; offer positive input and help someone deal with an emotional dilemma. It's OK to have fun.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take precautions, ensure everything is safe and put your mind at ease. A day trip will quickly fall apart if expectations are too high.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Clear the path by taking care of business and then moving on to something enjoyable. Romance will enhance your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Balance and integrity will help you get ahead. Set high standards that will make you proud and give you hope for a brighter future.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll find a way to help others while getting something in return. Don't be afraid to challenge anyone. Push forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.