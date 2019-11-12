GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will offer a family holiday celebration of model trains, “Catch the Train in Galena,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 29-Dec. 15.
An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in the lower level performance space.
Railway enthusiast Philip Jackman will display his N Scale operating trains for three weekends. The 32-foot-by-16-foot display will feature a variety of topography, including small towns, cities, deserts, canyons, oceans and more, with up to three trains running at a time.
There also will be long freight trains snaking around the layout, sleek streamliners from the golden age of train travel, steam trains from a bygone era and modern Amtrak passenger trains.
The walls of the Center will be covered with railroad themed artwork and historic regional photos of trains and depots. An old-fashioned Christmas tree encircled by a Lionel train also will be featured, and there will be opportunities for adults and children to operate the trains.
Children are free, with a suggested donation as $5 for adults.
Additional activities include:
2 p.m. Sundays: Actors reading “Polar Express.”
4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7: Presentation by Jackman about the new East Dubuque module.
1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8: Kids run the trains, with UnPosed Photography taking pictures.
7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12: Presentation by Jackman about the restoration of the Big Boy steam locomotive.
For more information, visit
www.galenacenterforthearts.org.