A trio of exhibits opening at the Dubuque Museum of Art delve into history, environmental responsibility, our connection to the natural world and the fantastical inspired by truth.
History and mystery
Images that are part of a larger collection housed at the Loras College Center for Dubuque History will be the focus of “A City at Work: Dubuque Portraits from 1912.”
Much of that collection can be found in the book, “A City at Work: Dubuque, 1912,” by Mike Gibson and Tim Olson. The book was published by Loras College Press.
A companion volume, “A City at Work: Dubuque, 2012” features photographer Olson’s contemporary photographs of many of the same locations found in the 1912 photos. Olson took the 21st century photos using the same type of large format camera that the 1912 photographers used.
In the spring of 1912, at least two photographers came to Dubuque and spent several weeks photographing businesses, business owners and employees.
The identities of the men behind the camera remained a mystery. But when they moved on to their next assignment, they left behind almost 500 glass plate negatives that, because of their fragility and somewhat cumbersome shape, would not have made good traveling companions.
Peter Klauer, the founder and owner of Klauer Manufacturing, took possession of the plates and stored them in his warehouse.
Gibson, archivist of the Center for Dubuque History at Loras College, and Olson believe Klauer might have had intentions of going through the negatives at some point.
“We’re assuming he may have had some interest in them because they shot at his company,” Olson said.
“Whatever the reason was, they were forgotten,” Gibson said. “No one had an opportunity to go through them. No one bothered them for years because no one knew they existed.”
In the 1960s, a set of contact prints, later discovered to be part of what is now known as the Klauer Collection, were donated to the center.
“At the time that the prints were donated, nobody knew the glass negatives existed,” Gibson said.
Photographers in the early 20th century used glass plates the same way photographers would use film.
“They would coat the glass with a stable dry emulsion, load them and make the exposures and then process them the same way we process film,” Olson said.
What makes the Klauer Collection unique is that glass negatives usually were wiped clean and reused once the photographer had processed the contact print.
The glass negatives were discovered and donated to the center in the early 1990s. Gibson said the fact that they survived is astonishing.
“I like to think of it as survival by neglect,” Gibson said . “They were in pretty good shape. A few were broken. Some were scratched. But the overall condition was excellent. They’d survived almost 100 years.”
Klauer Manufacturing operates in Dubuque. Gibson and Olson said the descendants of Klauer have continued to support the center’s work with the collection.
The exhibit will focus on six images and will include biographies, researched and written by Gibson and Olson, of the men and women featured in them.
The exhibit will run through Sunday, April 19.
Social and environmental impact “Flow: Journey through the Mississippi River Watershed” will bring together five artists from four states whose large-scale art installations focus on our connection to water.
Jennifer Bates, an assistant art professor at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa, will highlight a section of the Mississippi River that passes by Dubuque.
The installation includes 1,500 recycled water bottles collected by the Waterloo community. Bates enlisted students to paint and collage the bottles. She will install the artwork on-site.
This isn’t the first time that Bates has created art using the same materials to represent a river.
“I was interviewing students and refugees for another project, and I realized that, for many of them, having clean water was an issue in their lives before they came here,” she said. “And I was really inspired by that.”
Her first art piece using recycled water bottles was of the Zambezi River in Africa, home to Victoria Falls and the source of water for one of Bates’ interview subjects.
“Learning about the impact of not having clean water is really alarming,” she said.
Bates said much of her work in the past decade has dealt with social or humanitarian issues. She would like people who view her work to walk away with some sense of awareness of the challenges of obtaining clean water that many people face every day.
“The Mississippi has its own issues,” she said. “Eighteen million Americans rely on it for water. But the issue of clean water doesn’t have the same impact here because we’re a First World country.”
Artist Libby Reuter and photographer Joshua Rowan have been collaborating since 2011. Their series of watershed cairns have marked more than 300 locations along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.
“Cairn” is the Gaelic word for man-made pile of stones. They often were used to mark a trail or create a landmark.
Reuter and Rowan’s watershed cairns start with Reuter’s creation of a sculpture used found glass. The material might include vases, ashtrays, bowls, lamp parts or other found glass items.
The sculptures are large, measuring anywhere from 40 inches to seven and a half feet tall. Reuter said the two cairns that will be displayed in the exhibit will be on the smaller side, measuring approximately 40 inches.
“But it seems the more we do this, the bigger they get,” she said.
Reuter said she and Rowan often travel with boxes of component pieces for the cairns, which she will build once they’re on-site, inspired by the location.
Rowan’s photographs are mounted on plexiglass and unframed so viewers are uninhibited by a border.
“When you’re standing in front of them, you feel like you’re there,” Reuter said.
Among the collaborative photographs that will be exhibited will be one taken at Lake Itasca, Minn., headwaters of the Mississippi River, as well as locations near Dubuque.
Other artists participating in the “Flow” exhibit include Susan Knight, of Omaha, Neb., and Anna Metcalfe, of Minneapolis.
The exhibit will run through Sunday, April 19.
Imaginary RealismArtist Carrie Pearce’s “The Merrymakers” exhibit will shine a light on her imaginary world, but her work was inspired by something very real.
“My friend’s mother, Ina, had a rare form of tuberculosis,” Pearce said. “She was in a body cast from the time she was 2 until she was 12. And she was institutionalized.”
Photos of Ina as a child in her cast inspired Pearce’s painting “Everafter,” and influenced several of her other works.
“Ina is alive today,” said Pearce. “She was a seamstress for many years and made many of the dolls and toys you see in my paintings.”
Pearce also writes poems and stories to go with her paintings and encouraged people to read the words accompanying her art.
“Each one tells a story,” she said. “And not everyone is as visual as I am. A few words can sometimes give some people mental triggers to understanding.”
“So read the stories,” she said. “They’ll give viewers a different level of understanding.”
The exhibit will run through Sunday, May 17.