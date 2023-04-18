Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., will join bookstores nationwide as they celebrate Independent Bookstore Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
The events and special promotions throughout the day include:
• Items available Saturday, including totes, puzzles, Blackwing pencils, versions of book, bookmarks, stickers and pins. Quantities of these items are limited. One of each item per person.
• Golden tickets will be hidden throughout the store. Scratch off to reveal discounts on books or full purchases.
• Enter to win free books for a year, free audio books for a year and other prizes.
• Birds. food truck will be on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Blind Date with a Book will be available for a donation. Proceeds will go to the Dream Center.
Refreshments will be available.
Free shipping for all orders placed through www.riverlights.com.
This annual national event helps to raise awareness of the importance of independent bookstores to communities across the country.
Curbside pick-up will be available. Masks are welcome in the store.
For more information, visit riverlights.com. River Lights also is on Facebook at facebook.com/rlbdbq and Instagram at @river_lights.
