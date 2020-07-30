GALENA, Ill. — Patricia Lehnhardt, gallery manager at the Galena Center for the Arts, will produce a second virtual art exhibit to follow her online flip-book, “Trees ... Branching Out.”
‘Looking Up!” will explore what can be seen, from clouds to birds, rainbows, kites, planes, the night sky or superheroes.
To accompany this exhibit, the center is seeking artist submissions, due Friday, Aug. 28.
“Looking Up!” will launch Tuesday, Sept. 8.
For more information, email
gallerymanager@galenacenterfor
thearts or visit GalenaCenterFor