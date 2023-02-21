The 2001 Matthew McConaughey movie “Frailty” was a horror/murder mystery about an insane father and his tormented sons. Frailty is truly frightening — but I mean physical frailty. It is characterized by having at least three of the following symptoms: unintentional weight loss; exhaustion; weak grip strength; slow walking speed; and low physical activity levels. It can lead to falls, disability, degraded quality of life and premature death.

Frailty is clearly to be avoided. But it turns out that it’s hard to do if you’re obese or have a large waist circumference in your 40s. Research published in BMJ Open looked at around 2,500 men and women starting around age 45 and followed them for 21 years.

Recommended for you

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.