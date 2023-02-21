The 2001 Matthew McConaughey movie “Frailty” was a horror/murder mystery about an insane father and his tormented sons. Frailty is truly frightening — but I mean physical frailty. It is characterized by having at least three of the following symptoms: unintentional weight loss; exhaustion; weak grip strength; slow walking speed; and low physical activity levels. It can lead to falls, disability, degraded quality of life and premature death.
Frailty is clearly to be avoided. But it turns out that it’s hard to do if you’re obese or have a large waist circumference in your 40s. Research published in BMJ Open looked at around 2,500 men and women starting around age 45 and followed them for 21 years.
People who were obese at the start were two-and-a-half times more likely to become frail than healthy-weight folks. And folks with a large waist circumference were twice as likely to become frail or pre-frail (that’s when you have two of the symptoms of frailty) as people who started out with a low-risk waist size.
Recommended for you
In the U.S., that’s 35.5 inches for men and 31.5 inches for women; these investigators used 37 inches for men, 31 for women.
So, if you’re overweight or obese, here’s another reason to reshape your life — and your shape — by following the steps to a younger, stronger, longer life in “The Great Age Reboot.” When you cultivate posse, purpose and play, you can have a RealAge of 50 at 80 — and coming soon, you’ll likely be able to Reboot to 40 at calendar age 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.