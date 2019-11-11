Body & Soul Wellness Center and Spa, 2728 Asbury Road, will host a pair of workshops through December.
Chair yoga will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 13-Dec. 18. The cost for the program is $48, or $13.50 per class. Chair yoga is a practice in which poses are performed while seated or with the aid of a chair. It’s ideal for those with balance challenges or anyone who has trouble getting up and down from the floor. This workshop is designed for those looking for a less intense yoga practice while attaining the benefits of increased balance, strength, flexibility, range of motion and stress reduction.
Full Moon Sound Healing Meditation will take place from 6:15 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 13-Dec. 18. The cost is free and open to those 16 and older. Facilitated by Janna Brunskill, it features singing bowls, chimes and a tank drum.