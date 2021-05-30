What's it worth on eBay? Of castles and and classical music

A harpsichord is a musical instrument that can range in size from small enough to sit on your lap, up to instruments that are larger than a grand piano.
It was widely used in Renaissance and baroque music, both as an accompaniment instrument and as a solo option.
The harpsichord is different from a piano in that the strings are plucked when pressing the keys and not struck like a hammer as in a piano.
The sound is very distinctive from a piano and invokes a feeling of baroque music as it was played in the castles of England and Europe in the late Middle Ages beginning in the fifth century.
The instrument you see in the accompanying photo was made in the 1960s by a German company call Speerhake Passau.
It is small enough and light enough to be lifted by two people and transported in most SUVs.
We listed this item on eBay, and it sold it at auction for $3,145 and was picked up in Galena, Ill., by the new owner from, Lee’s Summit, Mo.