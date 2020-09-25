Dubuque is the oldest city in Iowa, having been established by a group of settlers in 1832, before they were pushed back across the Mississippi by the U.S. government to await its agreement with the Sauk and Fox Tribe, known as the “Black Hawk purchase,” which took effect on June 1, 1833.
In the autumn of 1833, Dubuque was little more than a miner’s camp and trading post. The first mention of a church is in the minutes of the Illinois Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church on Sept. 25, 1833, when circuit rider Barton Randle was assigned to the DuBuke Mission. On Nov. 6, 1833, Randle crossed the Mississippi and preached in the Bell Tavern, where the Hotel Julien Dubuque now stands.
The first church building, built in June and July 1834, was a log meeting house on the southeast corner of what now is Washington Square. Seventy subscribers of both members and “friendly sinners” raised the $225 for its cost. This small cabin was used by other denominations and served as a public school building and the first courthouse in Iowa.
On March 25, 1837, the building was the meeting place where citizens passed a resolution incorporating Dubuque as Iowa’s first town.
An article from 1933 states that of the 70 donors to the first church building, “Among the contributors were several Negroes. The names of only three women appear on the list, and one of them was a slave named Tilda.” Historian Lord Richard Acton claims that Tilda was the sister of Ralph, the subject of Jordan J. Montgomery vs. Ralph, a man of color, the first case decided by the Supreme Court of Iowa Territory on July 4, 1839.
An article from 1926 says of the 12 members of that first church, one was Charlotte Morgan, “a colored sister.”
In 1839, a larger church was built on the northwest corner of Seventh and Locust streets. That same year, the Supreme Court of Iowa ruled that Ralph was not a fugitive slave because he came to Iowa with Jordan J. Montgomery’s permission, and being in debt does not justify a return to slavery.
Also in 1839, the Iowa Territorial Legislature passed a law that prevented “blacks and mulattoes” from settling in Iowa if they did not possess “a certificate of freedom and the ability to post a bond of $500” showing that they “would not become a public charge.” In 1840, the Territorial Legislature prohibited interracial marriages. Both were repealed in 1851.
Dubuque’s early economy was dominated by lead mining and related activities, which needed manual and day laborers. In 1840, 72 African Americans lived in Dubuque, giving the city Iowa’s largest black population at the time. Also on that census, 16 slaves belonging to 11 families in Dubuque were recorded, and instances of slavery were reported in the state as late as 1852.
In the 1840 census, Nathaniel’s household is listed as having “two free colored males between the ages of 24 and 36 and one free colored female between the age of 36 and 54.” Though only heads of household are listed on the 1840 census, the female must be Charlotte.
On Sept. 6, 1840, a mob of white residents murdered Nathaniel Morgan, a black man. Accused of stealing clothing, Morgan was dragged from his place of employment, tied to a post and whipped until his back was nearly fleshless. He then was taken to various places to look for the items, finally ending on the bluffs, where he was beaten to death by the mob. Morgan was returned to his home on two poles. Morgan did not have the privilege or advantage of a trial before his death. Three leaders of the mob — James Campton, Col. Cain and a third unidentified man — were tried for his murder but acquitted on the grounds their “intention to commit murder had not been proven.”
By 1850, while Dubuque’s Caucasian population had increased 10 times, the population of African Americans had fallen to 29 in part due to Morgan’s lynching in 1840. This number is all the more striking when one considers that when Ruby Sutton moved to Dubuque in 1959 with her family, they were one of only five African American families at that time. This means the size of the African American population in Dubuque virtually was unchanged from 1850 to 1959.
Charlotte is listed as 50 years old and a housekeeper to two miners, Isaac Simpson and Richard Harvey, on the 1850 census in District 7, which ran along the west side of bluff from Seventh and 10th streets then up the bluff (i.e. Hill Street) to Pine Street (now Caledonia). If Nathaniel was about the same age as Charlotte or a little younger, he would have been about 35 to 40 in 1840.
Charlotte is not listed on the 1860 census, but she is listed in a 1863 City Directory as living with Corren Morgan, on Clay between Fifth and Sixth streets (which would be where McDonald’s is or behind it). Corren Morgan possibly could be the second black man listed as living in Nathaniel and Charlotte’s house on the 1840 census. It’s not clear if Corren was Nathaniel’s brother or son, but I take some comfort from Charlotte having family to live with in her 60s.
The committee that organized the memorial service for Nathaniel Morgan on Sept. 6 has discussed a few ways to memorialize Nathaniel going forward, such as adding an installation by an artist/sculptor dedicated to him by the First Church sign. Another suggestion is to place a memorial to him along the Riverbank or next to the Ralph Memorial in Linwood Cemetery in the plot where the former city cemetery graves were moved.
In 1869, that former city cemetery was leveled, planted and renamed Jackson Park. In 1913, the three sons of Judge Lacy erected a monument and pool near Iowa Street in memory of their father. The bronze bas-relief personifies Potosa, legendary wife of Julien Dubuque, and daughter of Chief Peosta.
It’s ironic that this statute of a Native American stands in a park named after President Jackson, because in his Fifth Annual Message (“State of the Union”) to Congress in 1833, he wrote of Native Americans, “Established in the midst of another ... superior race, and without appreciating the causes of their inferiority or seeking to control them, they must necessarily yield to the force of circumstances and ere long disappear.”
Martin Van Buren, secretary of state in Jackson’s first term and vice president in Jackson’s second, continued Jackson’s racist policies during his term as president, culminating in the Trail of Tears from May 1838 to March 1839.
I have been discussing with the rest of Dubuque NAACP that rather than honoring a president who committed genocide, Jackson Park should be renamed after Ralph Montgomery and Nathaniel Morgan. There are only two buildings in Dubuque named after African Americans — the Ruby Sutton Building, where the Multicultural Family Center stands, and George Washington Carver Elementary School. We have Allison-Henderson Park. Why not Montgomery-Morgan park?
It’s not clear if Morgan as a last name comes from the old Welsh “Morcant,” meaning “sea”, or the German “Morgen,” meaning “Morning,. The renaming could mark a new morning in race relations.