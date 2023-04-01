All Christians will be marking Easter, or Pascha, in the next couple of weeks. The orthodox (with one exception) will celebrate on April 16 and the western church on April 9. The reason for the difference in date is arcane and involves, among other things, the Russian Revolution and World War I.
But we all celebrate the same event, or better yet, sequence of events. At the core of these events is an awful, public event, a death. The instrument of that death is a cross, a very recognized symbol. That leaves us with the question, why the cross?
Why indeed? To the Roman Empire the cross was a very unambiguous symbol. It had one meaning: “This is what happens when you cross us.”
Rome was a very large empire, stretching from modern Iraq to the United Kingdom north and south of the Mediterranean. It had achieved that tremendous extent by diplomacy, skullduggery, patience and force. It was not earned by being soft.
For the Romans, the cross was a public admonition. Death on the cross was used on rebels, traitors and those who threatened the Pax Romana. Anyone who happened by could gaze on the victim and get the warning.
When Spartacus frightened the empire with his rebellion in the 70s BCE, the practice of crucifixion put an exclamation point on the empire’s victory. The final toll of those captured was around 6,000. Those slaves were crucified and left along the road from Capua to Rome, about 120 miles.
Yet, Christians celebrate the cross. To quote the hymnology we venerate, we have reverence for, we kiss, we call holy this terrible image. For those of us from a Protestant background, we cling to, we cherish the cross. How can that one symbol mean both things?
The cross as a geometrical figure starts from a single point and extends to infinity. We all know the image, a simple vertical line, and a shorter line, about two-thirds of the way up. It includes infinity, the lines never meet.
Avoiding an unprofitable sideline into soteriology, the cross we will remember is a sign of love, not hate. It elevates, it does not shame, as the Romans would have intended. It is an example, not for the terrorizing and intimidation of the populace, but of inclusion.
Humans needed to be welcomed home. As the wayward son did in the parable of the Prodigal Son, we needed to know we could come home. What better sign than the open arms of the One who came to meet us so far more than half way?
The cross is a confusion to those not of the faith and it can seem morbid that we celebrate this means of humiliating execution. But we celebrate, rather, the redemption of humans by God’s approach in a death that shows how much He wanted to welcome us home.
Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.
