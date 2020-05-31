The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-state area. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, check venues for postponed or canceled events.

Cedar Rapids

U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)

Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence and Lainey Wilson, 7 p.m. Dec. 2. $39.50.

Iowa City

The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)

Peter Yarrow, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $36.50-$56.50.

Taj Mahal Quartet, 7 p.m. Sept. 20. $45-$65.

Jayhawks, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. $15-$33.50.

Madison

Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with Joe Robinson, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16. $25, $35, $55.

Gaelic Storm, 8 p.m. Aug. 30. $25 advance, $30 day of show.

Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 4. $35 advance, $40 day of show.

Delbert McClinton, 8 p.m. Sept. 26. $35, $40 day of show.

Steeldrivers, 8 p.m. Oct. 2. $30 advance, $35 day of show.

David Bromberg Quintet, 7 p.m. Oct. 15. $29.50, $39.50, $54.50.

Quad Cities

Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)

Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Use tickets from original date.

Tenacious D, 8 p.m. Sept. 25. $65, $79.50.

Kansas, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $45, $55, $75, $125.

Gordon Lightfoot, 8 p.m. Oct. 5. Use tickets from original date.

Alice Cooper, 8 p.m. Nov. 14. $49.50, $59.50, $75.

TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)

Tool, 7:30 p.m. June 10. $59.50, $79.50, $95, $125. (postponed)

TobyMac, 7 p.m. Aug. 7. $22.75, $32.75, $42.75, $72.75, $92.75.

Matchbox 20, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. $35, $47, $63, $85. (postponed)

Kane Brown, 7 p.m. Sept. 11. $35, $45, $55, $60.

Michael Buble, 8 p.m. Feb. 20. $68.50, $88.50, $143.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. June 18, 2021. $41.75, $62.75, $83.75, $136.25.

Wisconsin Dells

Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)

Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14, $25.95-$155.

Little River Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 21. $39.95.

Molly Hatchet, 8 p.m. Aug. 22. $19.95-$49.95.

Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, 8 p.m. Sept. 11, $16.95-$151.

Hinder, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $15.95-$150.

Rick Springfield, 8 p.m. Sept. 26. $19.95-$150.

Martina McBride, 7 p.m. Oct. 2. $49.95, $59.95.

Home Free, 8 p.m. Oct. 17. $19.95, $29.95, $39.95.

Gary Allan, 8 p.m. Oct. 31. $19.95-$59.95.

Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. Nov. 7. $19.95-$169.

Oak Ridge Boys, 3 p.m. Nov. 14. $19.95-$45.95.

Others

• Chicago Allstate Arena

(847-635-6601), www.allstatearena.com

• Chicago Theatre

(312-462-6300), www.thechicagotheatre.com

• Chicago House of Blues

(312-923-2000), www.houseofblues.com

• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)

(847-671-5100), www.rosemonttheatre.com

• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena

(515-564-8000), www.iowaeventscenter.com

