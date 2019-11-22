Event: “For a Blessed Christmas”
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7;
2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Site: Sacred Heart Chapel, Clarke University,
1550 Clarke Drive.
Cost: $15 for general admission. Tickets are available by calling 563-588-8180 or by visiting www.clarke.edu/
forablessedchristmas.
Tidbits
- “For a Blessed Christmas” is a portrayal of the Christmas story through a traditional lessons and carols service.
- Musical selections will include works by J.S. Bach, Ernetso Cordero, Catherine Dalton, Linda Kachelmeier, David Maslanka, W.A. Mozart, Pietro Yon and Vaughan Williams.
- The program features performances by the Clarke Collegiate Singers and Melos, under the direction of Amanda Huntleigh, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities; the Clarke Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Rob Stull, assistant professor of music and director of bands; and the Clarke-Loras Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Andrew Geyssens and Ann Duchow, adjunct professors of music.
- The featured soloist is Clarke University adjust cello instructor Christina Craig Gentzsch. She is the first instrumentalist to serve as the featured soloist in a “For a Blessed Christmas” performance.
- An active performer, Gentzsch plays with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls (Iowa) Symphony Orchestra, the South East Iowa Symphony Orchestra, the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra and Orchestra Iowa. She is a founding member of the Accipiter Quartet and also is a member of the Panamerican String Quintet. Gentzsch participates in the Apeiron Research Forum by presenting research and performances of historical composers, as well as debuting new, contemporary composers. She has performed with Taylor Mac, The Kronos Quartet and Rod Stewart.
- Choirs from Dubuque Hempstead High School, under the direction of Jill Sieverding, Clarke University alumna from the class of 2013, and Dubuque Senior High School, under the direction of Nathaniel Chesher, also will perform. Hempstead choirs will be featured in the Saturday program, and Dubuque Senior choirs in the Sunday program. In addition to their repertoire, they will join in a presentation of Ralph Vaughn Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols,” with all ensembles and the featured soloist.
Quotable,
from Amanda Huntleigh
- “I am excited not only for the collaboration with two area high schools and the inclusion of our featured cellist but also for the opportunity to work with the Clarke Wind Ensemble and the newly formed Clarke-Loras Chamber Orchestra.”
- “This is my second ‘For a Blessed Christmas’ program, and it is wonderful to take some beautiful pieces of the 2018 event and shake them into a 2019 program that showcases the collaboration both within the music department and the greater Dubuque community.”