As mentioned in a previous column, 2020 was a year where nostalgia and comfort-food entertainment was the order of the day. The warm blanket of familiar media was a panacea for a year that we’d all sooner forget.
But that’s not to say new movies, books, games and music weren’t released. They were. Just a lot fewer than usual, which conveniently makes it easy to create a “best of the new stuff” list come year end.
And well, I’ll take easy.
Without further ado, here are my favorite non-nostalgia picks from 2020.
My rate of book reading had slowed considerably before March 2020 — I used to be a novel-a-week sort of guy. But when you’re presented with a gift horse — extra time to read due to a lack of human contact — let’s not look in the mouth, shall we?
So yes, I read a lot more. Did I read a lot that was new as of the calendar year? Not really.
This is why it’s probably not surprising that my pick of favorite new book for the year is a twofer that smacks of comfort food.
Jim Butcher’s “Peace Talks” and “Battle Ground” both were released in calendar year 2020, and both are sequential new entries in the author’s long-running Harry Dresden series.
I have to say I continually am impressed with how the series keeps me coming back, year after year, even if those years aren’t contiguous.
“Peace Talks” is by far the more relaxed and plot-centric of the diptych, and it does a lot of the heavy lifting that sets up the action-packed “Battle Ground.” I think there definitely is room for criticism that the latter almost is a series of action-packed vignettes, but I found both as tough to put down as any of the other titles in the series.
In movie territory, I’ve got some catching up to do in the form of “Birds of Prey,” “Bill and Ted Face the Music” and a few others, but my two favorites probably will stay as such.
“Color out of Space” made the festival rounds in 2019 and finally got a wide release on home video in 2020. It’s a ride, as anyone who’s read the original H.P. Lovecraft story would expect.
The filmmakers, though, go the extra mile and present a movie that shares a bit of DNA with 2018’s cult hit, “Mandy,” that goes beyond leading man Nicolas Cage. And I think it’s a small but necessary continuation of a trend that’s been separating the genre of cosmic horror from the awful, racist beliefs and undertones that define Lovecraft. More of that, please.
My next pick is something I’ve written about previously in this column, “Vast of Night,” so I won’t say much more about it other than it has a great sense of mystery and wonder that’s bolstered by creative filmmaking on a budget.
In the video game realm, I’ve got two picks that couldn’t be more different: “Kentucky Route Zero” and “Final Fantasy VII Remake.”
Technically, “Kentucky Route Zero” has been coming out, piece by piece, since 2013. But the final, full game technically wasn’t playable until January (I’m playing the “TV Edition on PlayStation 4), so it fits the list.
Also technically, “Kentucky Route Zero” is a point-and-click adventure game, yet it goes out of its way to stretch beyond the confines of such a genre. It’s tough to argue that it’s even truly a game, instead leaning heavily into the idea and execution of interactive fiction.
There are a few parts of my favorite game from 2019, “Control,” that take place in a place called The Oceanview Motel. It’s a location that’s filled with dreamy, disparate bits of Americana — travel posters, the sounds of a boardwalk, a service bell, fold-out road guides — that I found intensely fascinating.
“Kentucky Route Zero” takes that concept of otherworldly Americana and expands it into an abstracted world of bluegrass music mixed with river barges, enigmatic power companies, endless highways and a distillery entirely staffed by skeletons.
It’s a tough game to describe in a few words, but if any of that sounds in the least bit interesting, I can’t recommend it enough.
Finally, and perhaps unsurprisingly, I very much enjoyed “Final Fantasy 7 Remake.”
Is it most likely a cynical, cash-grab attempt at splitting a single story into multiple full-price games (shades of “The Hobbit”)? Yes. Could the developer have been a bit more transparent about it being only the first game in a series? Yes.
However, it also happens to be the first Square game in some time to hit all the right notes with me, making it list-worthy.
Hopefully, we’re going to see an opening up of the world as 2021 progresses, and with it will come the usual flood of media from all corners. But if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to enjoy what you can and, do your best not to sweat the rest.