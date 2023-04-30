Engage in the activities and pastimes that make you happy. Take charge of your life and change what is no longer working for you. By helping yourself, you’ll be setting an example for others. Trust and believe in yourself and your ability to initiate what needs to happen to feel good about yourself and your future.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Anger isn’t the answer. Channel your energy into something meaningful. Take the initiative and make home improvements that will improve your living arrangements.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Relax and enjoy time with friends and family. Someone you respect will offer a different perspective regarding something that interests you. Stick to a budget, and you’ll avoid financial stress.
Recommended for you
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A positive attitude will encourage you to trust and believe in yourself instead of letting someone play games with you and point you in the wrong direction. Focus on what makes you happy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a difference. Get involved in something that will benefit your community or encourage you to get back to basics, pastimes and people who make you smile. Seek out wise counsel.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay attention to how you earn your living and handle your cash. Someone will be happy to take advantage of you. Trying to buy friendship won’t help you gain respect. Sensible generosity will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Associate with people who pick you up, not put you down. Look at what’s possible and be honest about what you can offer. Share your intentions and pursue your goals. Take it easy on yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Pamper yourself, attend a reunion or work to improve your health. Feeling good about your appearance will up your game and make you more attractive to someone of interest. Romance is on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Look at the possibilities and discuss your thoughts with anyone affected by your decisions. You’ll gain momentum if you convince loved ones to support your efforts. Watch out for someone trying to scam you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): You can make suggestions, but don’t force your ideas, opinions or beliefs on others. Go about your business and engage in physical activities. You’ve got a lot of energy, so use it!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take control and make things happen. Invest in yourself, your home and your future. Pay attention to what things cost. Verify the information you receive and listen to your heart.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Take a pass where risky investments are concerned. Don’t let the hype someone feeds you lead you to ignore common sense. Congregate with like-minded people you can trust.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Pay attention to where your money goes. Don’t overspend on luxury items. Reach out to someone important, and you’ll gain insight into how others perceive you. Seek out security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.