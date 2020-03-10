“Empire,” 8 p.m. on Fox
Lucious (Terrence DaShon Howard) isn’t prepared for the feedback he gets from record-label executives as he tries to negotiate a deal for Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) in the new episode “Talk Less.” Elsewhere, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) is haunted by memories of a secret she has been forced to keep for years., and Lala (guest star Diamond White) pulls a dangerous stunt to take control of her own promotion when she starts to feel her media bosses are neglecting her. Trai Byers also stars.
“Women of Troy,” 8 p.m.
on HBO
Alison Ellwood’s sports documentary chronicles the transcendent rise of the University of Southern California Trojans, under the leadership of Cheryl Miller, and the program’s impact on women’s basketball.