The Dubuque Museum of Art will host its 45th annual Paint the Town: Art Party & Auction on Friday, Nov. 8, at the Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
Doors will open at 5 p.m., with a cocktail reception, live artist demonstrations, a silent auction of work by regional artists and local dining and gift packages, plus an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
At 7:30, a live auction will include work by regional artists, dining and travel packages and more, as well as a live performance by the Americana Brass Band and a $10,000 grand prize raffle drawing.
Proceeds benefit the museum’s education and community outreach programs.
Tickets are $100 and are available by calling 563-557-1851, ext. 110, or by visiting dbqart.ejoinme.org/gala.