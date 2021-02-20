SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will continued its series of virtual micro-
retreats titled, “Pause: A Season to Breathe,” focused on the cycle of seasons.
Sister Stella DeVenuta, OSF, will lead “Season of Release” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 27. “Season of Hope” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10.
The fee is $25 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. To register, call guest services at 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.