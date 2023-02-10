Robert Smalls was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1839. From a young age, the plantation sent him away to work in Charleston, eventually finding work on the docks of Charleston harbor. Despite the grueling work and long hours, Robert was determined to rise above his circumstances.

Years passed as Robert worked tirelessly to gain the respect and trust of those around him. But Robert’s ambition went beyond just climbing the ranks on the docks. He had a dream, a burning desire to be free.

Recommended for you

Moore is a freelance columnist,

actor and CEO of CubeStream.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.