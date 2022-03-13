When cleaning out homes that people have lived in for 50 years or more, we often find Pyrex casserole dishes.
Pyrex is a brand that was introduced by the Corning Company in 1915. It started when a German chemist and glass technologist created a glass with a low thermal expansion called borosilicate glass. The glass was used for laboratory and kitchenware applications, and in the 1940s and 1950s, Corning offered many new designs with multiple color options.
The dish that recently sold was the Pyrex Space Saver Serving Casserole Dish 575-B 2QT in turquoise blue color with gold leaf 8-point starburst. This dish is a classic from the 1950s officially known as the Cinderella Serving Casserole.
While the gold star on the turquoise background is more common, the casserole also was released in black with a gold star. Both versions came with a cradle and a double candle warmer.
This dish without the cradle sold for more than $800 in January. Examples of the same dish with the lid have sold as high as $1,500 in like-new condition.
Check your mom’s or grandma’s cabinets and you might find a treasure that has gone unused and neglected for years. We have even found examples received as window gifts that were never used.
