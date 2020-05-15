English filmmaker Guy Ritchie makes his return to the crime genre with the “The Gentlemen.”
When a marijuana kingpin from England attempts to sell his empire, several parties attempt to cash in on the opportunity.
The film stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant. The film is written and directed by Richie.
Ritchie is best known for his work on “Snatch,” “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels” and the recent “Sherlock Holmes” films. With “The Gentlemen,” Ritchie is clearly at home again. After helming big-budget films like “King Arthur” and “Aladdin,” it’s cool to see him return to his low-budgeted roots.
With a clever script that is self-aware and funny, Ritchie delivers an entertaining crime caper. He sprinkles the script with some clever visual gags and winks toward the film industry.
Rounded out by an all-star cast, there’s an undeniable entertainment factor. The cast is having a blast with the material, though Hunnam and Grant are the true standouts.
Hunnam’s quiet intensity can make oneself quiver in fear. Likewise, Grant’s amiable presence provides most of the laughs. Grant gives a self-aware, tongue-in-cheek and hilarious performance.
Farrell is a highly entertaining and wacky addition. Ritchie clearly had a lot of fun writing his character. While I believe he could have gone a bit further with the comedy angle, he’s a highlight.
The film’s narrative is nonlinear and creative. While there are instances where it benefits from this, other times I was left scratching my head. There were moments for me where I found the plot progression to be confusing. Those not accustomed to Ritchie’s style will likely experience this more than I did.
There were a couple of vaguely racist gags that I found unnecessary. While done for comedic satire, I found them to be in poor taste.
However, “The Gentlemen” is a return to form for Ritchie. While a bit uneven, the witty script and dedicated performers make this one a ride worth taking, especially for Ritchie fans. There’s a bevy of quotable lines, unique edits and over-the-top violence to go around.
I give “The Gentlemen” 3.75 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 53 minutes. It is available to rent or purchase on all digital retailers.