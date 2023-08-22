If your birthday is today: Use your imagination and skills to reach your goals. Use your intelligence and experience to outmaneuver anyone trying to exploit you. Trust and believe in yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Avoid anyone who brings you down or takes advantage of you. Taking on too much will make matters worse. Be a good listener.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You've got more going for you than you realize. Don't hesitate to speak your mind. Discipline will get you where you want to go.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Avoid getting roped into someone else's agenda. Be clear about your position. Romance is favored. Be open to new experiences.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Open your eyes, discuss your plans with knowledgeable people and push for changes that make your life easier. Don't jeopardize your health or position.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take charge and finish what you start. Action will set you apart from those who prefer to talk a lot and produce very little.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your vision is grand, but cutting corners wherever possible will be necessary to maximize your efficiency. Reach out to a friend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep your thoughts to yourself, and you'll avoid getting into an intellectual disagreement. Pay attention to your health. Put your energy into something creative that soothes your soul.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take on whatever comes your way. You can make a difference if you adjust your lifestyle. Let your heart lead the way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Do only what you can, even if someone tries to guilt you into taking on more. Know your limitations and strengths.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Express your thoughts, expand your mind and make changes to improve your lifestyle. Optimize your skills to suit what's trending.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Pay attention to what's happening in personal relationships. Listen carefully. Honesty will lead to better choices. Self-awareness and improvement will increase your confidence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll find a way to make your dreams come true. Step outside your comfort zone; an exciting turn of events will help you revamp your long-term plans.