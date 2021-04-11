Monday, April 12: Beef tips over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, green beans with bacon, fruit cocktail and brownie.
Tuesday, April 13: Chicken Cordon Bleu, au gratin potatoes, squash, pears and Oreo dessert.
Wednesday, April 14: Tilapia, mac ’n’ cheese, stewed tomatoes, mandarin oranges and chocolate beet bread.
Thursday, April 15: Swiss steak with tomatoes, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches and cheesecake.
Friday, April 16: Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, cucumber pasta salad, banana and cookie.
Monday, April 19: Cream of chicken over a biscuit, coleslaw, banana and chocolate cake.
Tuesday, April 20: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, corn, wheat read and cherry crisp.
Wednesday, April 21: Pineapple glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and bread pudding.
Thursday, April 22: Beef pepper steak over rice, imperial blend vegetables, fruit cocktail and cookie.
Friday, April 23: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, lettuce salad, cinnamon applesauce and lemon bar.
Monday, April 26: Country fried steak, country gravy, mashed potatoes, pea salad, fruited marshamallow salad.
Tuesday, April 27: Ham ball with honey mustard glaze, roasted red potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and Watergate salad.
Wednesday, April 28: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, peaches and caramel apple cake.
Thursday, April 29: Chicken tortellini, alfredo, lettuce salad, lime pear Jell-O and cookie.
Friday, April 30: Kielbasa sausage, fried potatoes, cream corn, fruit cocktail, ice cream and birthday cupcakes.