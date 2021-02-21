Monday, March 1: Tuna salad, potato salad, mandarin oranges, bun.
Tuesday, March 2: Chicken noodle casserole, buttered carrots, applesauce.
Wednesday, March 3: Sausage gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, peas.
Thursday, March 4: Ham steak with maple glaze, sweet potatoes, spinach.
Friday, March 5: Italian sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, bun.
Monday, March 8: Beef stew, applesauce, cornbread.
Tuesday, March 9: Chicken casserole, parslied potatoes, creamed corn.
Wednesday, March 10: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans.
Thursday, March 11: Baked cod in butter, au gratin potatoes, lima beans.
Friday, March 12: Tater tot casserole, (veggies in casserole), peaches.
Monday, March 15: Sloppy joes, cheesy potatoes, peas and carrots, bun.
Tuesday, March 16: Spaghetti, peas, apricots.
Wednesday, March 17: Salisbury steak with mushrooms, mashed potatoes, creamed corn.
Thursday, March 18: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, scalloped corn.
Friday, March 19: Swedish meatballs, wild rice, green beans.
Monday, March 22: Hot dog, oven potatoes, baked beans, bun.
Tuesday, March 23: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, peas.
Wednesday, March 24: Macaroni and cheese casserole, green beans, mixed fruit.
Thursday, March 25: Roast pork loin, cheesy potatoes, mixed vegetables.
Friday March 26: Tuna and noodles, peas, peaches.
Monday, March 29: Tuna salad, potato salad, mandarin oranges, bun.
Tuesday, March 30: Chicken noodle casserole, buttered carrots, applesauce.
Wednesday, March 31: Sausage gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, peas.