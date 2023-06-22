Julie Clingman’s Dubuque home in the Langworthy Historic District is filled with her beautiful embroidery work.
It is a bittersweet display of the crewelwork, cross-stitch and fine needlepoint that Clingman once was so passionate about until a devastating vision loss 13 years ago.
“I had been embroidering since I was 5 years old,” she said. “And then it was completely done.”
While Clingman, 65, can see some shadows and has limited peripheral vision, she is considered legally blind. The disease that took her sight, first in one eye and about a year later in the second, was idiopathic polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy, a disease of the choroidal vasculature, which supplies oxygen and nutrients to the retina.
“It’s not hereditary, it’s not genetic,” Clingman said. “It’s just random.”
At one time, Clingman belonged to several embroidery groups.
“When my vision was gone, that was done,” she said. “When I lost the one eye, I could still do some things like embroidery balls, because they were a bit larger. But the hand embroidery was gone.”
It was a difficult loss for Clingman, whose husband, Jon, was always amazed at how often her hands stayed busy.
“We’d be watching television, and I’d be embroidering,” she said. “He would always say, ‘Can’t you just sit there and watch TV?’ My hands always had to be busy.”
After losing her sight, Clingman spent five days at the Department for the Blind in Des Moines, where she learned how to navigate her new world.
“They wanted to teach me how to use a sewing machine,” she said. “But I didn’t own one and really had no desire to sew.”
While it was difficult, Clingman tried to come to terms with the fact that the art she had been so skilled at and passionate about for many years would no longer be a part of her life.
But during a shopping trip with a friend a few years ago, Clingman found herself drawn to a loom for sale in a garden shop. The owner, perhaps sensing Clingman’s strong interest, offered to come to her house and teach her to use it if she bought it.
“And she tried,” Clingman said. “She tried really hard. I could do the weaving. That wasn’t the problem. But threading the loom to get started? I couldn’t do it.”
So she enlisted her husband, Jon, to help. After attending a class on how to string the loom at a fiber show in Freeport last year, Jon was ready, willing and able. Known as “dressing the loom” in weaver parlance, Jon strings the warp threads so Clingman can begin each new weaving project.
“He’s really cool about it,” she said. “He’s so good about helping me.”
Last year, another coincidence led to Clingman, who had been weaving on a rigid head tabletop loom, getting the opportunity to acquire a much larger floor loom.
Clingman would often speak to kindergarteners about the history of looms and spinning wheels using her tabletop loom. She was preparing for a presentation in the school library when one of the counselors walked by.
“She said, ‘How would you like a floor loom?’” Clingman said. “I have one, and I’ll give it to you.”
Even though she had become adept on her tabletop loom, Clingman took classes to learn how to use the floor loom.
“Using that floor loom is a whole new ballgame,” she said.
Threads on a loom are threaded the length of the loom, called warp.
“Those threads are under tension,” Clingman said. “Then you have the weft threads that go (as we say) from weft to wight. It’s just a fun way to remember.”
A wood shuttle is used to carry the thread of the weft yarn while weaving. The shuttle is passed back and forth between the threads of the warp yarn in order to create a weave.
Clingman started making small rag rugs when she first began weaving on a floor loom.
“I made tons of rag rugs,” she said. “And with the small loom, I make scarves. Now I’m doing dish towels, and they are beautiful.”
Like many textile arts, the time and materials put into the finished product often don’t allow for artisans to sell their art at a fair price to the maker, so Clingman often gives her creations as gifts to family and friends and will occasionally sell at craft fairs or farmers markets.
“I love weaving,” she said. “What’s great about it is it has taken the place of the embroidery I loved so much. You could live a lifetime and not know everything there is to know about weaving. That’s what I love about it.”