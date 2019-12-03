EPWORTH, Iowa — Divine Word College, 102 Jacoby Drive W, will host a student art sale with a wine and cheese reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Weyland Gallery.
The retrospective show will feature artwork created by students from the early 1990s to present day. Prices range from $20 to $250.
The pieces will feature eggshell mosaics of religious icons, tile mosaics for home and garden, watercolors, oil paintings, charcoal drawings, pen and ink, pastels, prints and more.
There also will be pieces in an Australian aboriginal style, called Tobwabba.
The artwork for sale includes both religious and non-religious pieces.
In addition, the college will sell sets of eight Christmas cards for $10. The cards feature an original eggshell mosaic of the nativity scene.
Any works that do not sell during the event will remain on display in the gallery and will be for sale through Thursday, Feb. 27.
The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and additional times by appointment.