The family meal is a staple of American life. It’s where we connect with the people we love and live with — where stories are shared and family business is discussed.
In many cases, it’s our first social experience, and it’s where we learn to cultivate those social skills to use outside of our family unit.
But as we grow into our golden years, those connections often disappear. Children leave the nest or spouses die, and many seniors find themselves cooking and dining alone.
For health professionals who care for seniors, the loss of companionship and socialization at meals is a concern that ranks right up there with eating regularly and getting enough nutrition on a daily basis.
“Companionship is probably the most important part,” Bob Stricker, owner of Dubuque’s Home Instead franchise, said.
Home Instead offers a number of services to seniors in their homes, including companionship and assistance with cooking.
“Companionship can solve a lot of other problems,” Stricker said. “When seniors feel isolated, they are at a higher risk for dementia, depression, heart attack or stroke.”
Stricker stressed that something as simple as sharing a meal with an elderly relative or friend can increase their overall health.
“They may not be going to the gym, but that shared meal can give them a lot of what they need,” he said.
Mealtime challengesA recent survey by Home Instead found that seniors who eat most of their meals alone are twice as likely to feel lonely compared to those who enjoy meals with others.
Some of the other findings:
- Lonely seniors skip 224 meals per years, or 22% of their total meals.
- Seniors who feel lonely eat 157 fewer servings of fruit and vegetables during the course of a year.
- 49% of lonely seniors don’t consume the right amount of calories.
- 72% of lonely seniors wish they ate more meals with loved ones.
- 35% of seniors graded their diet as a “C” or below, and 29% described their health as fair or poor.
Mealtime challenges for seniors include:
- Physical disability: Hearing loss or dementia are just two issues that could impact mealtime.
- Lack of being able to share: In today’s fast-paced society, it’s easy to feel lonely in a crowd or not know how to connect and start the conversation.
- Grocery shopping: Recent quarantines and isolation have made it more difficult for older adults to shop for food. This can result in a lack of getting the right kinds of food.
- Cooking for one: There is a wide array of meal plans that can be delivered directly to the door promising easily prepared portions for one and nutritionally balanced meals. But they don’t offer what older adults are missing the most — someone to share a meal with.
- Loss of appetite: Any number of issues from depression to medication to loneliness can trigger a loss of appetite.
Making the connection
At Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, luncheons for seniors are offered every weekday. The center has hosted the mid-day meal since 2006.
Lifetime Center’s congregant meal assistant Patti Duster has seen firsthand the effect the meal has on seniors, both on their health and their social life.
“(The pandemic) put a damper on everything, that’s for sure,” she said. “I’m glad it’s back up and running. It’s so important to them.”
Roger Hantelmann, 80, of Dubuque, and his wife Judy have been attending the lunches for 15 years.
“That social aspect is very important,” he said. “That’s one of the few places we get to see people. We’re old folks now, and we don’t get around like we used to.”
Duster said the staff doesn’t stick to a time schedule when it comes to the lunches.
“If they want to stay here and talk, we’re more than happy to let them stay,” she said.
She said after lunch, many of the guests will enjoy one of the groups offered at the center in the afternoon, which include sewing, fitness, card games and other activities.
“We can sit around and b.s.,” Hantelmann joked. “There’s a group of us that sit and swap lies.”
His social schedule isn’t exactly on the light side — Hantelmann also volunteers at the Veterans Center, plays cards with his wife and their card group on Wednesday afternoons and has a standing Wednesday morning appointment for breakfast at Sunshine Restaurant with his fellow John Deere retirees.
But the nutritional aspect of his Monday through Friday lunch at the Lifetime Center is something Hantelmann appreciates.
“They’re very good lunches and they’re well-balanced meals,” he said. “You know us old folks. We nibble and eat junk food, or we don’t eat anything. This way, at least we get one decent meal a day.”
Stricker said inviting a neighbor or family member to share a meal is another way to reach out to seniors who may be feeling lonely. It also ensures that they get a good, nutritious meal.
“Drop by and visit or invite them for a meal,” he said. “Involve them in the meal planning so they feel they’re a part of it.”
Sharing a nutritious meal
Home Instead’s Companionship Diet program offers educational resources to demonstrate the health benefits of enjoying meals together, and to assist in helping seniors make more informed nutritional choices.
The program includes recipes, tips and resources for seniors, caregivers and anyone who shares meals with an older family member, neighbor or friend.
Some Companionship Diet tips include:
- Involve everyone in the preparation process. If they are up for it, ask your loved one to help with making the meal. If they’re not up for helping, be sure they’re close by so you can chat while you’re cooking. These moments can serve as valuable bonding time.
- Plan simple and healthy meals. Check in before dinner and ask them to select a favorite recipe that you could make. Even better, ask them for their favorite childhood foods and incorporate them into mealtime. Meals should be balanced and include grains, fruits and veggies.
- Schedule regular mealtimes. Plan to get together weekly or monthly to enjoy a meal.
- Avoid extremes in your meal planning, but be sure to season well: “Probably not Thai food,” Stricker said. “We start to lose our ability to taste as we get older, so make sure to flavor and season things so they taste good.”
- Encourage healthy snacks, like fresh fruit, throughout the day.
“Sharing a meal will not only strengthen relationships, it will impact the quality of the food they eat,” Stricker said. “The biggest thing is to be there for them. We’ve seen it ourselves — when a caregiver sits down with a client, they eat better.”
At Lifetime Center, Duster said the lunches continue to be popular, and since re-opening the dining room in July, she has seen an increase in the number of people who attend.
“I’m kind of amazed at how it’s taken off,” she said. “If you’re going to come for a meal, stay and enjoy an activity, or just sit and chat. Come with your friends or come to meet new friends.”
For more information on Home Instead’s Companionship Diet, visit www.tinyurl.com/yn48vpcp.
For more information on Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, weekday luncheons and social activities, visit www.tinyurl.com/sezn3p53 or call 563-585-0560.