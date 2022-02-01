If you paid attention to the food and drink that some celebrities plug — like Pepsi (Britney Spears) and Coke (Justin Timberlake) — you would be headed for some serious health problems. One investigation by researchers at NYU Langone Medical Center found that 71% of the beverages they advertise have sugar added and more than 80% of the food products they recommend are nutrient-poor.
It’s harder to tell when you’re nutrient-poor. But there are some telltale signs that you should head to your doc for a blood test to evaluate your nutritional well-being — and then to the store for some fresh, nutrient-packed fruits and veggies.
The signs that you are suffering from lousy nutrition include:
• Brittle hair and nails. That might indicate an essential fatty acid deficiency. Aim for more omega-3s from salmon, sardines, walnuts and flaxseeds; omega-6 from walnuts, cashews, almonds and soybean oil; and omega-9 from vegetable and seed oils, seeds and nuts.
• A brain drain. That can be from a lack of omega-3s, essential for cognitive function.
• Digestive problems. They might come from a lack of fiber. It’s in whole grains and fruits and veggies.
• Aging skin. Those extra wrinkles might be from a lack of vitamins A, C, D and E, according to a review of data published in Dermatology-Endocrinology.
Supplements can be lifesavers, literally, but your first line of defense against poor nutrition should always be to get your vitamins and minerals through food. Let your doctor guide you about needed supplements after you get that blood test. Just do it!
