Hardcover fiction
1. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
6. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
7. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
8. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
9. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
10. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
11. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, Lisa See, Scribner
12. Zero Days, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
13. I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home, Lorrie Moore, Knopf
14. The Guest, Emma Cline, Random House
15. The Only One Left, Riley Sager, Dutton
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
5. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
7. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic, Robert McCloskey, Clarkson Potter
11. Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World, Christian Cooper, Random House
12. King: A Life, Jonathan Eig, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
13. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
14. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
15. Stay True: A Memoir, Hua Hsu, Doubleday
Trade paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
5. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
6. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
7. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
8. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
9. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Berkley
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
13. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
14. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
15. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay Books
5. Quietly Hostile: Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage
6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
7. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
8. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
9. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
10. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
11. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
12. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole, Susan Cain, Crown
13. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
14. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
15. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Vintage
4. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
7. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
9. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt Paperbacks
Early and middle grade readers
1. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
2. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
3. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
4. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
5. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
6. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
7. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
8. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
9. Tegan and Sara: Junior High, Tegan Quin, Sara Quin, Tillie Walden (Illus.), Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR
10. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. The Eyes and the Impossible, Dave Eggers, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
14. Hoops: A Graphic Novel, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
15. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
5. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
6. Miles Morales Suspended: A Spider-Man Novel, Jason Reynolds, Zeke Peña (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
7. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
9. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
12. The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel), Deya Muniz, Little, Brown Ink
13. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
14. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
15. Better Than the Movies, Lynn Painter, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Children’s illustrated
1. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. Bluey: The Beach, Penguin Young Readers
6. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
8. Weather Together, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. Bluey: The Creek, Penguin Young Readers
12. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
13. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
14. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
6. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, S&S
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings, Pat Lewis (Illus.), First Second