If your birthday is today: Be open about your feelings, express your intentions, and elaborate on how you want to live and what you want to accomplish this year. Change is heading your way, and you'll want to enjoy what life has to offer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put your energy where it counts and embrace change. Learn from your mistakes, and refuse to pass up something that sparks your imagination and inspires you to try something new. Share your thoughts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Concentrate on personal gain, physical strength and endurance. Don't limit what you can do. Look for a way to overcome what gets in your way..
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Status, reputation and doing what you do best are favored. Step out on a limb and be original. Not everyone will like your way of thinking, but those who do will help you reach your target.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Slow down, look over every detail and verify any information you receive. Time is on your side, and taking precautions will save you from stress and unnecessary expenses.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put a financial plan together that encourages personal gain. An opportunity to expand one of your interests will lead to a new venture.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A disciplined approach to finances, health and contractual matters will help you achieve your goal. Don't give anyone the right to speak on your behalf or make decisions for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll make headway if you discuss personal matters with someone close to you. A partnership looks promising and can help you make positive changes to the way you earn and handle money.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't let uncertainty stop you from reaching your goal. Discuss possibilities before you proceed, and you will lessen your chance of failure. Someone will try to withhold information.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Seek information from people you trust to give you the lowdown. Ask questions, and get involved in something that concerns you. Branch out socially.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Consider the consequences before you take sides or get involved in something that can affect your position or ruin your reputation. A steady pace toward your goal will be key. Don't believe everything you hear.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Make a change that helps you look at your life from a different perspective. Discuss emotional issues and make logical suggestions. Keep the peace by not overreacting to what someone says.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take time to reflect. Touch base with someone you haven't talked to in a while, and you will close the door on something that has been confusing you or holding up your progress.
August 23