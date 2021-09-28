Today is World Rabies Day, a day meant to spread awareness internationally about this deadly virus.
For most of us, rabies isn’t something we have to think about. If you own a pet, you might have to get your pet vaccinated against this virus periodically, but that is about the extent of your interaction with this disease.
However, it is important to educate yourself on this deadly, but preventable, disease.
Rabies is a viral disease of mammals. It is shed in the saliva of affected animals and is spread primarily by bites. If a rabid animal scratches another and some of the saliva gets on the scratch, the virus can be transmitted.
Additionally, if that infected saliva comes into contact with other areas such as the eyes or nose, there is a risk of transmission. A bite from a rabid animal is the most common route of transmission. Fortunately, the virus is not stable outside of the body and dies when exposed to sunlight or when it dries out.
The virus affects the neurological system in a unique way. When an animal is bitten by a rabid animal, the virus enters the body, then travels along the nerves to the brain.
If the animal was bitten on the back leg, it will take longer to show signs of rabies than if it were bitten on the face due to the distance that the virus needs to travel. This “incubation period” can take weeks to months for clinical rabies to develop.
Once the virus makes it to the brain, it makes changes there and travels to the salivary glands where it replicates. Animals can transmit the virus before behavioral changes are noted, but generally, animals will show symptoms within five days of starting to shed the virus and will die within seven days of the virus affecting their brain.
For this reason, if an animal is put under observation for possibly being able to transmit rabies, it usually is observed for at least 10 days to make sure no signs become evident. However, due to that potentially long incubation period, if an animal is exposed to a rabid animal, it might have to go into observation for 12 weeks or longer to make sure no signs are noted.
In the U.S., wild animals such as bats, skunks, raccoons and foxes are the primary carriers. In recent years, we have had several rabies-positive bats in the tri-states, so it is present in the area. There generally are only one to three clinical cases of human rabies reported in the U.S. each year.
In the rest of the world, dog bites are the most common source of rabies exposure to people. According to the CDC, it is estimated that there are more than 59,000 human deaths from rabies across the world, primarily in Asia and Africa.
Effective and strict vaccination protocols have helped significantly in making the risk of contracting rabies from dogs and cats in our area extremely low. There are programs around the world with goals of vaccinating dogs against rabies to help protect human health.
There are some areas of the world that are “rabies free,” such as Hawaii, England and Australia. Rabies-free areas have stringent animal importation protocols that include strict vaccination and titer testing, as well as lengthy enforced quarantine periods.
For many of us, when we think of a rabid animal, we think of “Old Yeller” — the story of the beloved family dog who contracts rabies after defending his family against a rabid wolf.
The visualization of rabies in that story is what we all expect – the formally sweet and devoted family dog that becomes terribly aggressive. While there certainly is a dramatic note to this narration, this is a relatively accurate example of the “furious” form of rabies.
However, the more common type is what is sometimes called the “dumb” form and can have vague symptoms. The affected animal might have trouble walking, be drooling excessively and be acting abnormally. Nocturnal animals might be out and active during the day. Just because you see an animal displaying some or all of these symptoms it doesn’t mean it is rabid. There are many other diseases that can have similar symptoms.
However, given how dangerous rabies is, it is prudent to treat any animal displaying abnormal symptoms as if it is rabid until proven otherwise. These symptoms can progress to seizures, paralysis, difficulty breathing and death without entering the “furious” form that we often associate with rabies.
The best way to prevent exposure to rabies it to keep your pets vaccinated. Many people wrongly assume that their indoor only cats are not at risk for it. If a possibly rabid bat gets into your house and you don’t know if your unvaccinated cat was exposed, your cat might have to go into a restrictive quarantine for months to make sure it is healthy.
It is important to avoid interacting with wild animals. If you see a wild animal in distress, it is best to contact animal control or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. They will have the training and official approval to handle these animals safely. People who frequently come into contact with potentially rabid animals will go through a pre-exposure vaccination program, so it is safer for them to handle these animals.
If you are bit or scratched by a potentially rabid animal, it is important that you notify a physician as soon as possible. There is post-exposure treatment that is effective at preventing infection as long as it is performed soon after the exposure. There is a small number of people who have survived rabies but not without timely intervention, and they often suffer from chronic disability after recovery. This disease should be considered a fatal disease if contracted, so prevention is essential.
One of the big challenges regarding rabies is that there is no diagnostic test that can be performed to determine if an animal has rabies until that animal is deceased.
The only test available is performed on brain tissue, looking for the specific changes in the brain that are hallmarks for rabies. Because of this, rabies often has to be on the list of possibilities for any unvaccinated dog or cat who presents to a vet clinic with neurological symptoms.
We are fortunate that we have access to exceptionally effective and safe vaccinations against rabies. Make sure that you keep your pets up-to-date on this vaccine as recommended by your veterinarian and local public health officials. This is the best way to keep you and your pet safe from this deadly disease and insure that Old Yeller’s story remains fiction.