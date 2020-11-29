Throughout the nation, as people retreated home to slow the spread of COVID-19, they found themselves with a lot of time on their hands.
Restlessly searching for a new avenue, Stephanie Grutz, of Peosta, Iowa, turned to birds.
Grutz had a friend with a farm with whom she’d always toyed with the idea of raising chickens.
So, when the pandemic hit, she accepted and cared for six eggs until they hatched. Two turned out to be roosters, but she kept the other four.
Raising them took a bit of trial and error.
“Knowing how much space a chicken takes was difficult,” Grutz said. “I got a little coop to start out with because they were so small at first. But we quickly had to go bigger. Learning how to manage that and not upset the neighbors was a big part.”
The hobby also took some research.
“It was honestly hard to find the rules in Peosta, what you could and couldn’t do,” she said. “We thought we were the only ones here. Then, I learned that our neighbors down the road do. Learning that Peosta doesn’t allow roosters, learning which neighbors’ dogs had killed chicken ... all that.”
Rebecca Allred had just moved into a small house outside of East Dubuque, Ill., after graduating college from University of Wisconsin last spring. She had planned to hole up, work freelance when she could and ride out the pandemic away from a big city.
She was supposed to do so with a roommate, but that spot was emptied when her friend was convinced to return home by her parents.
“So, I had nothing to do,” Allred said.
But, during college, another friend had taken up roller-skating with dreams of derby. Allred had been convinced and bought a set of skates and pads.
It is lucky she had, when she did. Nationally — due to the advent of the pandemic and a related TikTok video genre — supplies dried up quickly after March.
For the first few weeks, she practiced on a small concrete pad outside her front door. Then, when comfortable, she took to parking lots, many of which were emptied.
“Especially in the beginning, when everyone was working from home, there was just all this space,” Allred said. “I don’t think I’ll ever stop.”
Dubuque resident Chris Puetz definitely dove into a hobby this summer but had trouble picking just one.
“It was one of those things: What are you going to do, sit around all day?” he said, between juggling some of those hobbies.
During the months of the pandemic, Puetz began picking things off of his to-do lists.
He had taken a swing at beekeeping in 2019 but, as he said, “really poorly.”
So, this year, he leaned in to that, committed to his apiary interest.
“That’s not an inexpensive hobby,” he said. “And I’m not even that crazy about honey. They’re just such fascinating creatures.”
And, sticking to the outdoors, Puetz rekindled his connection to his family’s land.
“I was just thinking about it and asked my mom, ‘Do you want to try canning?” he said. “Before she could finish, I said, ‘I’m planting a garden.’”
This wasn’t a two-row tomato patch, either. Puetz and his family got close to an acre in the ground, including 28 rows of potatoes, 40 tomato plants and “more green beans than you could shake a stick at.”
That practice became not only a bonding but a teaching experience for Puetz, whose young niece and nephew took to the trowel, quite happily.
“They didn’t realize they were missing out on anything, with so much canceled, not seeing everybody,” he said. “They were so excited about the garden.”
Puetz cultivated life inside, too, starting sourdough from scratch, then spending months mastering baking loaves of bread.
“I had plenty of time, and it turned out I’m pretty good at it,” he said.
Puetz also built a shed and at-home fitness gym at his parents’ place. This winter, he hopes to take up cross-country skiing.
Some of Puetz’s success came from a tip he shared.
“I canceled my cable at the start of the summer,” he said.