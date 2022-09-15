Event: “Wiesenthal: The Nazi Hunter,” University of Dubuque Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Site: Babka Theatre, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $27 for the public; $22 for UD affiliates, military and veterans, and groups of 10 or more; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets $22. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event.
Synopsis
Upon retirement, Wiesenthal welcomes a final group of students to his Jewish Documentation Center in Vienna, Austria. With warmth, wit and humor, the man known as “the conscience of the Holocaust” recounts the story of how, after cheating death at the hands of Hitler’s SS, he dedicated his life to tracking down and bringing to justice the Nazis. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
Playwright Tom Dugan will bring the one-man play to life, which has been dubbed by critics as “a national treasure.”
For the past 20 years, Dugan’s performances have been brought to audiences from Beverly Hills to Off-Broadway and have been the subject of PBS programs throughout North America.
His play, “Wiesenthal,” was honored with nominations for the New York Drama Desk Award, New York Outer Critics Circle Award and Los Angeles Ovation Award.
It earned the Los Angeles Critics Circle Award and was featured on PBS’ “Theatre Close-Up.”
A feature film of “Wiesenthal,” produced by Dan Kaplow, is in the works.
Dugan’s other critically acclaimed plays include “Tevye in New York!” “Tell Him It’s Jackie,” “The Trial of Robert E. Lee,” “The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln and “Oscar to Oscar.”
A question-and-answer discussion with Dugan will follow the performance.
