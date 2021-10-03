When I moved to Dubuque from New Mexico, a lot of people in the area would say, “I bet you’re glad to live someplace green again,” or something like that.
I’d ignore the fact that New Mexico, for most of the year, has a far broader color palette than the Midwest. I’d smile, nod and go about my day.
It takes time for one’s eyes to develop and, in my recent experience, it takes practice.
The friendly comment from tri-staters carries a troublesome seed — that when people, even those born and raised here, look at the landscape, what they see is just a field of green.
In an effort to get to know the land and water in which we landed, my partner, Andra, and I have been delving into that field, learning all we can about the vegetation, animals and fungi that pigment our new setting.
Until recently, that education has been through text and testing — reading “The Forager’s Harvest,” by Sam Thayer, and “Stalking the Wild Asparagus,” by Euell Gibbons, and incorporating the plants they guided us to in our weekly menu. Monarda and garlic mustard leaves entered our salads and stews. Milkweed and parsnip pods fried golden in our pans. We were learning to love the bounty of our new home.
This year, though, Andra discovered a marvelous event that’s been happening in the area for more than a decade, quietly growing. For 13 years, the Midwest Wild Harvest Festival has drawn enthusiasts and experts from all over to the Wisconsin Badger Camp grounds south of Prairie du Chien. This year, we were lucky enough to join them.
On a plant walk around the grounds, Thayer, a co-founder and staple of the event, explained just how little contemporary, White society knows and educates about plants in the region, historically.
“Can you imagine if Europeans didn’t know that olives made oil?” he asked, holding a bitter hickory nut from which similar oil can be pressed. “That would be weird. We’re living in that reality in North America.”
Passing wild hops, he explained a school of thought brought over with European colonizers, which is prevalent today.
“It was an important part of the European psyche that things here not be born of biblical creation,” he said, holding the favorite fruit of brewers, which had long been considered introduced, rather than native. “When they found a plant that was similar growing in North America as one they knew from Europe, they decided it couldn’t possibly be from here, so they said they must have brought it or they said it must be a different species.”
It is impossible to teach or learn about native foods without discussing their use and importance to the peoples who lived in an area originally. And the Midwest Wild Harvest Festival celebrates the knowledge of those people.
Two featured speakers of this year’s event were Linda Black Elk, a indigenous ethno-botonist and teacher, and Bob Shimek, a Ojibwe expert in harvesting and processing wild rice.
Black Elk taught a wonderful lesson in the preparation of wasna, a dish of dried meat, berries and fat — delicious, nutritious and as complex in flavor and benefits as it is simple in ingredients.
“All the DNA in there recognizes you,” she said. “It nourishes you on a cellular level. There’s no spirit in a Twinkie.”
Black Elk shared hours of lessons in indigenous science across many classes during the weekend, in food preparation as well as wild medicinal identification. A highlight was learning of a recent study that showed a Lakota lesson, that sand cherry plants can “smell” people coming and turn bitter was correct (stomata sense chemical indicators from animals, triggering bitter alkaloids).
Not everyone needs to go to this festival or harvest wild food. But understanding the mind-blowing diversity that makes up the area’s green helped me realize what has always been here and feel less reliant on what’s produced.