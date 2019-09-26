MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St., will host Picture Maquoketa, an invitation to artists of all ages to paint and/or display artwork pertaining to the area during its Maqtoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Artists can paint outside or from photos beginning at 9 a.m. Artwork can be displayed on an the artist’s supplied easel or on limited wall space. Pieces can be left at the gallery until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
For more information, call 563-652-9925 or visit www.maquoketa-art.org.