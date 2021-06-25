ANAMOSA, Iowa -- For the first time, Anamosa State Penitentiary will open its Romanesque Revival stone barns to visitors during the Iowa Barn Foundation’s spring tour, set for this weekend.
Area barns in Anamosa and Monticello also will be featured on the tour.
“The prison agreed two years ago to allow us to put the barns on the tour,” said Jack Smith, president of the foundation. “But then COVID happened, so it was delayed. These (prison) barns have never been open to the public before.”
Using prisoners as agricultural labor, the prison farm grew to produce a number of products, including vegetables, animal feed, poultry, milk, eggs, cheese and fruit. The stone barns were built by prisoners when the plan to make Anamosa Penitentiary a farm was put into motion.
“These guys had nothing but time on their hands,” Smith said. “And they were master stonecutters. The architecture of the penitentiary itself is just spectacular.”
The barns were built using stone from the nearby quarries in Stone City. The quarried were owned by "The Big Three": Henry Dearborn, John Green and John Rohnen. The men had made their fortunes as owners of area stone quarries.
Rohnen's and Dearborn’s mansions stand in Anamosa. Green’s barn, which now is a private home, is on the tour. All three structures were built with stone mined from Stone City quarries.
“There are only two other places in the world that had stone the quality of Stone City,” Smith said. “Russia and Italy.”
Stone City is located within the city limits of Anamosa. Now on the National Register of Historic Places, it had its heyday during the classic boom-and-bust period of stone quarries from about 1850 to 1910.
In the 1930s, Grant Wood cofounded an artist’s colony there. Plagued by financial difficulties, despite a cash gift from The Carnegie Foundation, the colony only lasted a few summers.
At the height of its operations, 1,000 employees rode the railroad to and from work every day at the quarries. When Portland cement became the standard for building construction, it displaced much of the quarry business in the country, including those in Stone City.
Stone barns are common in the area because of the convenient availability of stone when they were built.
Retired employees who worked in the penitentiary barns will be on hand to answer questions and talk about their experiences. Private barn owners will be available to talk with visitors.
"It's a great opportunity to see these unique buildings," Smith said. "And it's a really picturesque part of Iowa."