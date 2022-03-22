Tony Rymer’s interest in music came about the way a lot of budding ambitions might — a healthy dose of sibling rivalry.
“My older sister played the violin, and I wanted to play an instrument like her but bigger and louder and faster,” he wrote in an email to the TH. “Naturally, I chose the cello. I started cello at age 5 and spent many years trying to avoid practicing. At age 13, I began to enjoy the process of working on the music, improving my technique and striving to achieve how I imagined the music should sound. Ever since then, I’ve been chasing my musical ideals and ideas with my hands on the cello.”
Rymer’s latest chase will lead him to the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, with whom he’ll perform Robert Schumann’s Cello Concerto, Op. 129 in A minor as part of its second set of classics series concerts, dubbed “Resonate with Unity.” They’re slated for Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27, at Five Flags Theater.
The piece is a musical tour de force, opening with its hauntingly beautiful main theme in the first movement — “Nicht zu schnell” — and highlighting the relationship between the soloist and orchestra in the movements that follow, with “Langsam” and “Sehr lebhaft.”
“I find the conversational nature between the orchestra and soloist to be unique in the cello concerto repertoire,” Rymer said. “The constant dialogue allows the piece to feel more like chamber music than a concerto; every voice is important and can impart its own inflection on the performance.”
A native of Boston and based in Berlin, Germany, for the past eight years, Rymer is a cellist of international acclaim, performing with such ensembles as Boston Pops, Cleveland Orchestra and Atlanta, Detroit and Pittsburgh symphonies.
Additionally, he placed first in the Washington International Competition and Sphinx Competition Senior Division, as well as receiving honors in the Enescu Competition and Stulberg International String Competition.
He said Schumann’s Cello Concerto is among his favorite pieces.
“The Schumann Cello Concerto has been one of my favorite pieces since I was a young boy,” Rymer said. “At first, it was an enormous technical struggle to play the piece. Then, it became a challenge to find an interpretation that held together structurally and stylistically. Now, after having performed it many times, I try to forget about all the work it took to reach this point and just enjoy being able to perform the music.”
Music director and conductor William Intriligator said it’s a piece in which the orchestra will have its work cut out for it.
“It’s a wonderful piece, with a kind of meatiness to it,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase our soloist, Tony Rymer and our string section, which has just been getting better and better and performing at such a high level.”
That holds true for the rest of the Classics 2 program as well.
Additional pieces appearing include Mozart’s jubilant Overture from “The Marriage of Figaro,” which will open the set of concerts; and Kansas City, Mo.-based female composer Chen Yi’s “Shuo.”
“It’s a big bonus to the program,” said Intriligator, who programmed a work by a female composer on each of the classics series concerts this season. “It’s a piece that has seen a lot of evolution over the years by one of our greatest living composers in the Midwest. It brilliantly combines her native Chinese roots in mountain singing with western musical techniques. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind sound that has an incredible intensity to it, in addition to its lyrical nature.”
Concluding the program will be a beloved favorite: Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, often referred to as his “Italian” symphony.
“It’s one of my all-time favorite Mendelssohn pieces and one of the first I ever conducted,” Intriligator said. “Every time I come back to it, I find new things about it to appreciate. And again, it shows off our strings. It’s a difficult piece they make appear effortless to the audience.”
With a kind of lightness to the program, it’s a fitting irony that the pair of concerts fall just after the start of spring.
Rymer said he hopes the audience takes what they need from the experience.
“I simply hope that each audience member comes with open ears and an open heart to receive our interpretation of a great piece of music,” he said.