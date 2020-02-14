GALENA, Ill. — Tri-state community members interested in history, archaeology or independent documentary cinema will be able to attend a celebration in conjunction with the 150th anniversary of Southern Illinois University and featuring work produced by noteworthy university faculty and staff.
The event will take place at the Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., and is free for high school and college students and $5 for the public. Proceeds will be donated to the Southern Illinois University Scholarship Fund.
Beginning at 11 a.m., director Mark St. George, executive producer at WSIU TV, will screen a 30-minute documentary titled, “A Bad Deal: My Vietnam War Story.” The film includes 8mm footage shot in Vietnam by James Hamlyn, a young U.S. Army private. Hamlyn, a Waterloo, Iowa, native, and George will be available after the screening for a question-and-answer session.
Continuing at 1:30 p.m., producer Deborah Tudor and co-directors H.D. Motyl and Mark Stoffel will screen the documentary, “In the Shadow.” The one-hour film was shot in and around Carbondale and captures the 2017 solar eclipse. A question-and-answer session will follow.
At 3 p.m., Mark Wagner, director of Southern Illinois University’s Center for the Archaeological Investigation and President of Eastern States Rock Art Research Association, will deliver a lecture and PowerPoint presentation titled, “Land Between the Rivers.”
It will address research rock art of indigenous people, the Lewis and Clark Expedition and flatboat use prior to development of steamboats. Material focused on rock art and flatboats has application to history of the Upper Mississippi River Valley.
A question-and-answer session will follow.