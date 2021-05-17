If your birthday is today: Put more emphasis on home, family and finding innovative ways to use your time efficiently and effectively. Maintaining balance will be the key to your success. Don't limit the possibilities. Welcome change.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take innovative approaches to how you live. Gravitate toward the people who bring out the best in you and contribute to your pursuits. Choose stability.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Someone will hold you accountable if you exaggerate. Think twice before you share information. Stick to the truth and abide by the rules. Choose your words wisely. A revelation could change things.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Rely on your ingenuity to help you get ahead. Taking a different approach will attract attention. Work hard and you will get things up and running just the way you like.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stop questioning; start doing. Meet a challenge, stay within your budget and don't give anyone the chance to take charge. Be the best leader you can be.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take good care of your health and well-being. Invest time and effort in upgrading your skills and qualifications. Strive to keep up with economic trends. Don't outstrip your means.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You have plenty to offer, but that doesn't mean you can force others to do or see things your way. Take a peaceful, friendly approach to avoid getting into an argument. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) If you jump into something new too quickly, you will fall short of your expectations. Pay attention to detail, and put a strategy in place that leaves nothing to chance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put your time and money into something that will help you advance. Invest in yourself and your skills. Focus on getting the experience you need to reach your target. Romance is featured.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Uncertainty will surface if you don't take part in the changes going on around you. Get your voice heard, or you will lose your right to criticize.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Pay attention to domestic matters and the creative endeavors you want to pursue. Keep busy, and distance yourself from annoying people. A challenge could hinder you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Explore new possibilities. Participate in something you believe in, and find a way to make a difference. Take care of your health and well-being. Avoid those who are behaving riskily.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take it easy. Refuse to let anyone bring out the worst in you. Control your emotions, and don't let your temper take charge. Peace and love will help you get your way.
