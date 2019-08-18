I’ve tried to do many things — to varying degrees of success — in my 33 years of life.
I’m awful at most sports, particularly tennis and basketball. I’ve always struggled mightily with math, despite the fact that my family tree includes multiple teachers, an engineer and a mother who majored in mathematics in college. Also, I don’t understand SnapChat or Instagram.
In fact, there have only been two things at which I excel: News reporting — and if you have any issues with this statement, I invite you to consult the journalism awards I’ve received the past decade — and making tacos really, really fast.
So naturally, when my fiancee informed me that we — not a contractor — would be remodeling our upstairs bathroom, my initial reaction was panic. The only things I’ve ever built with my hands were a series of mediocre pinewood derby cars when I was a Cub Scout.
And even that’s a pretty questionable statement. Or probably just an outright lie. My grandpa built those cars for me while I watched cartoons and ate string cheese.
Fortunately, my fiancee comes with a secret weapon — her father.
Now, he’s a humble man, a hard worker who keeps his head down and seeks neither glory nor fame. So we’ll just call him “Charlie,” on account of that’s his name.
He’s the quintessential U.S. success story. Charlie comes from a gaggle of kids and has been working hard to provide for himself and his loved ones nonstop since before he was legally allowed to vote. Or drive. Or see R-rated movies without a parent present.
He, like me, cut his teeth in fast food joints, including a stint at the popular chain of indigestion factories at which I became acclaimed for my taco-making abilities. Charlie met his wife, got married and had two kids while putting himself through college and ascending to a high-ranking role in his career.
And despite his myriad obligations in the Chicago suburbs, he, without complaint, has given up multiple weekends to almost single-handedly rebuild our bathroom.
I haven’t been able to help much. I’m a busy dude. My job is very demanding. For example, this column will take at least 30 minutes to finish. And once I’m done, I’ll probably spend another half-hour scanning Facebook for mean comments posted on Telegraph Herald articles.
So the success of the bathroom project really has been all Charlie, with assists from his wife, Cathy, and his daughters. My contribution has been showing up occasionally on lunch breaks to compliment them on their work before heading back to my office, where I’d sit for the next few hours, marinating in the overzealous air-conditioning.
Normally, people as ambitious, caring and selfless as Charlie drive me up a tree. “Can you just be a jerk for five minutes?” I want to scream at these people. “It will make me feel better about myself.”
But it’s impossible to not love Charlie, even though he gets up at 3 a.m. each day so he can visit the gym before hitting the office. Because his good deeds come from a place of genuine decency, the kind of which is scarce in 2019.
Charlie likely will keep getting roped into our home-improvement projects, expecting no compensation nor praise. And I’ll keep trying — and largely failing — to express my sincere, limitless appreciation.
So I’ll just have to focus on the things I can do accomplish. I’ve just got to remember my Facebook password first.