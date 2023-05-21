Hardcover fiction
1. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
5. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.), Knopf
6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
7. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
9. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
10. Romantic Comedy, Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House
11. In the Lives of Puppets, TJ Klune, Tor
12. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson, Pamela Dorman Books
13. Chain-Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Pantheon
14. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
15. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls, Scribner
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
4. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
5. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
7. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
10. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
11. Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir, Lucinda Williams, Crown
12. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
13. Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma, Claire Dederer, Knopf
14. It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs, Mary Louise Kelly, Henry Holt and Co.
15. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
Trade paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Berkley
5. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
6. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
7. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
9. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V. E. Schwab, Tor
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
13. This Is How You Lose the Time War, Amal El-Mohtar, Max Gladstone, Gallery/Saga Press
14. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
15. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
5. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
6. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
7. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth, The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers, Crown
8. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
9. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
10. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
11. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar, Cheryl Strayed, Vintage
12. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
13. OMFG, BEES!: Bees Are So Amazing and You’re About to Find Out Why, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
14. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
6. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
8. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
9. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
10. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
Early and middle grade readers
1. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
2. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
3. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
4. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
5. The Eyes and the Impossible, Dave Eggers, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
8. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
9. The Last Comics on Earth: From the Creators of The Last Kids on Earth, Max Brallier, Joshua Pruett, Jay Cooper (Illus.), Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
10. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Big Tree, Brian Selznick, Scholastic Press
13. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
14. Hoops: A Graphic Novel, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
15. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
Young adult
1. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
2. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
3. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
4. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. Imogen, Obviously, Becky Albertalli, Balzer + Bray
8. The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel), Deya Muniz, Little, Brown Ink
9. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books
10. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
11. Miles Morales Suspended: A Spider-Man Novel, Jason Reynolds, Zeke Peña (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Harvest
14. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
15. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
Children’s illustrated
1. Weather Together, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
4. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great!, Sandra Boynton, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
7. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
10. Party Hearty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams Books for Young Readers
11. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
12. Bluey: Mum School, Penguin Young Readers
13. Richard Scarry’s Cars and Trucks from 1 to 10, Richard Scarry, Random House Books for Young Readers
14. We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney Hyperion
15. My Mum Is the Best by Bluey and Bingo, Penguin Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Cassie Anderson (Illus.), Scholastic
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings, Pat Lewis (Illus.), First Second
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Scholastic
