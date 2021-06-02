The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will kick off its modified version of Taste of Dubuque this week, featuring local eats and live entertainment.
The temporarily reformatted Taste of Summer series is set to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. the first Thursdays in June, July and August, enabling patrons to attend a less crowded event behind the gates of the museum’s boatyard and plaza.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, as a limited number of picnic tables will be provided. Ample free parking is available in the public lots outside the museum. Capacity will be monitored throughout the evening to allow for social distancing.
The event is free and open to all ages. Beverage sales and donations will support the museum’s conservation efforts to save endangered species.
For more information, visit rivermuseum.com/taste or the museum’s Facebook page.
Schedule of entertainment and food vendors
June 3
6-7:15 p.m.: Amber and Adam Beck.
7:45-9 p.m.: The Elizabeth Mary Band.
Food vendors: The Crepe Iron, Adobos Mexican Grill, Sugar Ray’s BBQ and Elle & Becks.
July 1
6-7:15 p.m.: The Lads.
7:45-9 p.m.: Joie Wails.
Food vendors: The Food Store, Happi Hibachi, Hot Diggity Dogz and Vesperman Farms Ice Cream.
Aug. 5
6-7:15 p.m.: Boys of Lloyd.
7:45-9 p.m.: The Struggle Band.
Food vendors: Magoo’s Pizza, Tony Roma’s and Koppes Kreations.