Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
4. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
5. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
6. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
7. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
8. Stella Maris, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
9. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
10. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf4
11. Galatea: A Short Story, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. Liberation Day, George Saunders, Random House
13. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
14. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
15. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
4. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. A Book of Days, Patti Smith, Random House
7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
8. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, Deb Perelman, Knopf
9. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
11. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
12. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
13. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
14. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
15. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono, Knopf
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
5. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
6. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
7. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin7
8. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
9. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
10. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
11. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, Shehan Karunatilaka, Norton
12. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
13. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
7. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
8. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, Clint Smith, Little, Brown and Company
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
11. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
12. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
13. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
14. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. The Best American Essays 2022, Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.), Mariner
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
9. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
10. The Left Hand of Darkness, Ursula K. Le Guin, Ace
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
3. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
4. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends (A Graphic Novel), Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre (Illus.), Nicole Adelfinger (Adapt.), Random House Graphic
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
7. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
8. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
10. Matilda, Roald Dahl, Quentin Blake (Illus.), Puffin
11. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
12. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
14. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
15. Wildoak (An Indies Introduce Title), C.C. Harrington, Scholastic Press
Young adult
1. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Nine Liars, Maureen Johnson, Katherine Tegen Books
4. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
7. A Thousand Heartbeats, Kiera Cass, HarperTeen
8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
9. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
10. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
11. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
12. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
13. Loveless, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
14. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
15. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
Children’s illustrated
1. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
4. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
6. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
7. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
11. Green Is for Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
12. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
13. Construction Site: Farming Strong, All Year Long, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
14. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. Cozy in Love, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Graphix
5. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
7. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.