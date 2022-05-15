I hadn’t realized it, but I’ve been walking around in a haze for the past few years. Well, OK, make that the past two decades.
My journey with corrective lenses began early in college, when equations on a dry erase board started looking less like balanced formulas and more like smudges seen through an out-of-focus telescope.
The slow march toward cataract city (a quick left turn at Albuquerque will get you there) was on.
It was so slow that I didn’t notice some classic cataract issues — trouble driving at night or through precipitation, seeing halos around lights — until more than a decade later.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, on average, most cataracts come about as a part of aging. The average age for cataract surgery is around 73 in the U.S.
Add in my two bouts with frozen shoulder in the past few years (average age for that being 50s) and I do believe it’s conclusive prove that I’m ahead of my time.
Or at least that diabetes is a risk factor for both conditions.
When my ophthalmologist matter-of-factly stated post-eye exam a few years back, “Well, you’ve got cataracts,” I was initially taken aback. Then, a second thought entered my head: “Well, duh.”
The signs had been there for years. And I should have known because it’s a bit of a family tradition.
My father, after all, first noticed signs of cataracts in his late teens. But he wouldn’t be forced to remove them until after a stint in the Navy, a wedding and a baby.
It’s a legendary family tale that, back when I was a wee shaver, my father was doing laundry in the basement laundry room of the apartment building in which he and my mother lived.
While my mother was tending to me upstairs, she suddenly heard a terrified yell from below. A yell that definitely included the words “huge” and “rat.”
Deftly, she made her way downstairs, babe in arms, and burst into the laundry room ready to defend her sight-impaired husband from the scourge of rodentia.
What she discovered will shock you. Just kidding. It was a harmless bunny that had gotten itself trapped. My mother could never relate the story without a few laughter-induced tears.
Nearly 40 years later, and the poor man hasn’t lived it down.
He went in for his surgery not long after.
My illuminating moment came while driving back from Pittsburgh post-vacation in 2016.
I had confidently volunteered to drive the 10 or so hours back, maybe even straight through if I was feeling daring. “You’ve got this. You’re a natural navigator,” I thought while giving myself a confident wink in the rearview mirror.
Less than an hour outside the city limits, we hit a downpour that could only be described as hellacious. Both confidence and color drained from my face as I glanced in the mirror that had so recently bolstered me.
I made it through the squall with only a few layers of skin stuck to the wheel. But the overnight stay at a roadside motel was guaranteed when, rather rudely, either a large hawk or a bald eagle (the average adult wingspan of which is longer than I am tall) caught an updraft just in front of our car and came within inches of the windshield while we were doing 70.
Kids, when your mother admonishes you to pack extra pairs of clean underwear, it’s for just such an instance. Luckily, neither bunnies nor birds were harmed in the making of this column.
Happily, the final experience of getting the cataracts removed this year was the easiest part.
Two surgeries, two weeks apart and I’m in the enviable position of having (at least for now) 20/20 vision in both eyes.
Sure, I was nervous about it at first — the nurse at my first surgery took my pulse, cocked a worried eyebrow and asked me if I was all right. A lot of worry over nothing was the phrase of the day, though. It was as easy and painless as Jimmy John’s is fast.
A month of eyedrops later, and I’m ready to take on the world, sans glasses.
Sure, I might need cheaters, but I figure that’s just further proof that not only am I ahead of the game, but that the fog has lifted.
Finally being able to see myself in the mirror, though? Ugh, that’s a problem for another time.