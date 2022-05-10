The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival has wrapped up another run of showcasing independent films from around the world.
In its 11th year, JDIFF announced its 2022 Award Winners. The winners were chosen from more than 120 films that were presented.
The winners include:
Best Feature: “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death Of Meriwether Lewis,” about the disputed 1809 death of the famed explorer.
Best Documentary: “Against All Odds: Surviving the Holocaust, “which showcased four stories of survival in the Jewish ghettos.
Best Cast Ensemble and/or Lead: “Around Robin,” a feature film about a mysterious stalker who targets a young celebrity.
Best Short I: “Mila,” an animated feature of war told from a child’s perspective.
Best Short II: “Robert’s Village,” about a school built through the efforts of a Ugandan refugee who returned to his home village after his country’s civil war.
Best Animation: “The Park Bench,” about a young girl whose family ultimately survives a tragedy.
Best Use of Music: Documentary “Raised Up West Side,” from Emmy-nominated director and producer Bret A. Schwartz.
Honorable mentions were given to “Jaded,” a short film about a week in the life of a family wrought by tragedy, and “Cat Daddies,” a documentary about the bond between men and their cats.
The 2023 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will be April 26-30. Submissions will open in August. For more information visit www.julienfilmfest.com.
