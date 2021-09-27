If your birthday is today: Put your energy to good use. Your intelligence will surpass your expectations. Embrace life with a positive attitude, an open mind and the confidence to present and promote your achievements.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Make connections and broaden your outlook. Explore possibilities and find your niche. Be proud of the decisions you make, and take the path that leads to personal happiness. Don't give up.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Use your imagination to come up with a plan that will help you change your current financial situation. Consider your assets and what's important to you, and let go of anything you no longer need.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Verify information and say what's on your mind. Take the initiative to head in a direction that inspires you to use your skills, knowledge and experience in new and exciting ways.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Slow down and smell the roses. If you act too fast, it will lead to backtracking. You can think big, but you should stick to basics and change only what's necessary. Don't fold under pressure.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stay on course; don't stop until you are satisfied with what you achieve. A chance to make more money or invest in something lucrative looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Just be yourself, do your own thing and enjoy what life has to offer. Refuse to get into an emotional spat with someone who isn't trustworthy or refuses to look out for your best interests.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stick to what you know and do best and the people who help you shine. A partnership will require nurturing, but in the end, it will help you reach your objective. Help someone who needs it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't consider unnecessary changes that will make others question your motives. Refuse to let personal matters interfere with your productivity and ability to be a good leader.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't be fooled by what others do or say. Control your emotions and let your intellect lead the way. An energetic routine will encourage discipline.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Arguing won't solve problems. Look for an alternative way to reach your chosen destination without causing a scene. Be secretive; divulge only what you are up to when you have everything in place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Check in and share plans with someone who brings out the best in you. The feedback you receive will help you make better decisions regarding money. Rely on those you know you can trust.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep life simple and organized. Refuse to let emotional mix-ups lead to distraction or cause a problem with someone who can influence your well-being.
Sept. 27