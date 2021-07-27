In July 2018, midsummer storms swept through the area, bringing torrential downpours that saturated Dubuque Senior High School’s Dalzell Field, ultimately canceling the Colts Youth Organization’s signature event, Music on the March.
The next year, organization ensembles the Colts and Colt Cadets were back, and by the end of their season, already bracing for an exciting 2020.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic staked its claim on group gatherings and live performances, calling off yet another Music on the March, as well as the ensembles’ summer touring plans.
After pivoting to virtual instruction and performance offerings last summer in lieu of its regular season — as well as virtual auditions during its off-season — to say that the pair of Dubuque drum corps is ready and raring to make music in front of a live audience might be an understatement.
“We’ve been in an every-other-year pattern,” said Executive Director Jeff MacFarlane. “So, the students are very excited to get back.”
Music on the March will return on Sunday, Aug. 1. Dalzell Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7.
The year marks the 50th anniversary of the Midwest Combine of the drum corps. Joining the Colts and Colt Cadets will be fellow drum corps Conquest, of Geneseo, Ill.; River City Rhythm, of Anoka, Minn.; the Phantom Regiment, of Rockford, Ill.; seven-time Drum Corps International world champions The Cavaliers, of Rosemont, Ill.; the Blue Stars, of La Crosse, Wis.; and the Madison (Wis.) Scouts.
Also performing will be a new initiative of Drum Corps International, SoundSport, which features a smaller drum corps ensemble.
The Colts and Colt Cadets will be appearing at Music on the March after finally getting back on the road. Both groups will perform at River City Rhapsody in La Crosse and Drums on Parade in Madison leading up to Music on the March. From there, they’ll travel to DeKalb, Ill.; Lisle, Ill.; Cedarburg, Wis.; and Marion, Ind., before the season culminates with Drum Corps International Celebration shows in Indianapolis.
“Preparing for the season definitely had its challenges,” MacFarlane said. “Among the Colts, we are 100% vaccinated, but we still maintain a bubble to keep contact limited from the ensemble. We’re also only performing with our drum corps in the Midwest and their venues, so it’s not as extensive as it usually is with us traveling and performing across the country. There’s also no judging taking place this year, so it’s a little less pressure on the players.”
Colts players — just shy of its 154 maximum capacity — range in age from 15 to 21. This season, due to 2020’s cancellation, there are a few older players who would have aged out during a typical year.
“We gave those players a bonus year,” MacFarlane said. “We also offered free instruction last summer to students who had already paid to participate in the 2020 season. That and some of the government assistance that came in helped keep us afloat.”
Colt Cadets range in age from 12 to 18 and are at about half the size of its usual drum corps this year, with just more than 40 members.
“I believe we have one individual within the Colt Cadets who is not yet vaccinated, so we have even tighter restrictions within that group with masks and again maintaining a bubble,” MacFarlane said.
Thematically, MacFarlane said this year’s offerings from the Colts and Colt Cadets are fitting with what the drum corps and the world has come away with in the past 15 months.
The Colts show, “Leap of Faith,” aims to mirror the past year with the music of George Michael, Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande, among others. The Colt Cadets are taking a similar pandemic approach to its show, “Apart Together.”
MacFarlane added that themes presented by each of the drum corps this year seem more accessible and reflective of the times.
“We were fortunate to be able to keep our design team intact during 2020, so the show we had planned last year will now debut in 2022,” he said. “For 2021, I think everyone had the same approach in looking back on the past year.”
Despite some minor changes to this year’s show, MacFarlane said regular attendees of Music on the March can anticipate the same energy, precision and musical excellence they’ve come to expect from the event in its more than 50 years as a Dubuque summertime tradition.
“I think it’s very similar to what people will be used to seeing,” he said. “There’s still plenty of great seats left. And we’re just grateful and excited that we can get back in front of fans again.”