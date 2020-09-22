Those wanting to mark the changing of seasons will be able to take part in a multiday paddling trip on the Mississippi River, beginning next week.
Sponsored by the Dubuque and Jackson County Conservation departments, the trip will take place between Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa. Those 18 and older, with previous paddling experience, will be able to take in fall colors, as well as educational programs.
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, participants will paddle eight miles from A.Y. McDonald Park to Massey Marina. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, they’ll paddle 15 miles from Massey Marina to Spruce Creek Park. The trip will conclude on Thursday, Oct, 1, paddling seven miles from Spruce Creek Park to Pleasant Creek.
Participants can bring a watercraft or borrow a canoe or kayak from the county conservation departments.
Participants also are asked to practice social distancing and bring a mask for instances when social distancing might not be able to be maintained.
The cost is $10 per day or $25 for all three days and includes the use of canoes or kayaks, education programs and the guided trip. Participants need to provide food, shuttling and camping.
Those planning to camp can pay at the respective campgrounds, which range from $13 to $19 per night at Massey Marina and from $18 to $22 per night at Spruce Creek Park. Campsites will be available for tents and campers.
Registration is required.
If registering online, select the $10 option for one day and indicate which day in the notes, or click the $25 option — listed as family registration — if planning to attend all three days. Participants also are asked to indicate if they have a kayak or canoe or need to borrow one.
If registering by mail, send a check to Friends of JCC, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa, Iowa 52060.
For more information, call 563-556-6745 or 563-652-3783.